Plainfield too much for South

The bad news for Terre Haute South on Tuesday in the Braves’ girls high school basketball opener was the score, a 63-22 loss to visiting Plainfield, and the 31 turnovers that led to that loss.
The good news? It was a much better showing than the Braves had on the Quakers’ court a year earlier.
South’s 21 first-half turnovers helped the visitors take a 13-0 lead after a quarter and a 21-0 lead before Carmel Ellis broke the ice with a 3-pointer just past the midpoint of the second quarter.
But despite that disparity, the Braves were playing hard and didn’t seem to be getting outclassed — except on the scoreboard, which is kind of important.
“Our defense in the first half helped limit [Plainfield’s] possessions,” first-year South coach Cole Berry said after the game. “In the second half, they started lighting it up.
“But our rebounding held up, even though we’re a smaller team . . . I was real proud of that effort,” Berry continued.
The Quakers were without potential all-stater Ellie Wilkerson because of an injury, but they still had Jozee Rhodes, a strong and talented 6-footer who is also headed for college basketball.
Rhodes had nine of her team’s 13 first-quarter points and finished with game-high totals of 18 points and eight rebounds. Audrey Harper added 13 points and, just as significantly, nine steals for the winners.
“That’s a good team,” Berry said of the Quakers.
Paige Baldwin led South with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Ellis had six points and five rebounds and Adi Speth had five steals, three assists and even a blocked shot.
“The girls played extremely hard, and at the defensive end we got after it and we’re talking,” Berry pointed out.
PLAINFIELD (63) — Olejnik 2-3 0-0 5, Tallent 3-7 0-0 7, Rhodes 7-15 2-2 18, Harper 5-13 0-0 13, Haltom 0-5 0-0 0, Benge 1-6 1-1 3, Stewart 2-4 0-0 5, Barnes 2-5 0-0 6, LItzelman 2-4 0-0 6, Marsh 0-0 0-0 0, Hefley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 FG, 3-3 FT, 63 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (22) — Baldwin 4-8 0-2 10, Nichols 0-5 1-2 1, Ellis 2-3 0-0 6, White 2-10 0-0 4, Speth 0-2 0-0 0, Loudermilk 0-1 1-2 1, Adamson 0-0 0-0 0, Werremeyer-Noble 0-2 0-0 0, Blakey 0-0 0-0 0, McAdams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-31 FG, 2-6 FT, 22 TP.
Plainfield 13 17 15 18 — 63
Terre Haute South 0 6 10 6 — 22
3-point shooting — Plainfield 10-28 (Harper 3-5, Barnes 2-4, LItzelman 2-4, Rhodes 2-5, Olejnik 1-2, Benge 0-1, Tallent 0-2, Stewart 0-2, Haltom 0-3), THS 4-14 (Ellis 2-3, Baldwin 2-4, Werremeyer-Noble 0-1, Nichols 0-2, White 0-4). Total fouls — Plainfield 9, THS 10. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Plainfield 12, THS 31. Rebounds — Plainfield 36 (Rhodes 8), THS 29 (Baldwin 7, Ellis 5, Nichols 4, Loudermilk 3, White 2, Adamson, Werremeyer-Noble, McAdams, Team 5). Assists — Plainfielld 16 (Olejnik 4), THS 4 (Speth 3, Baldwin). Steals — Plainfield 22 (Harper 9), THS 10 (Speth 5, Baldwin 3, White, Loudermilk). Blocks — Plainfield 3 (Tallent, Harper, Haltom), THS 1 (Speth).
JV — Plainfield 51 (Adriel Summers 15), Terre Haute South 28 (Carley Werremeyer-Noble 10, Te’Rah Cooley 8).
Next — Terre Haute South (0-1) hosts Indianapolis Attucks on Saturday, JV game at 1 p.m. Plainfield (1-0) hosts Brownsburg next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.