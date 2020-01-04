In a high school basketball chess match Saturday night, Terre Haute North saved its worst two offensive possessions for the last 20 seconds and visiting Plainfield held on for a 52-49 nonconference victory.
It was a disappointing outcome for the Patriots for a couple of reasons: the Quakers are a potential sectional opponent, and the Patriots played with them the entire game despite having a height disadvantage at basically every spot on the floor.
But after the visitors had an early 8-3 lead wiped out by six straight points by the Patriots, neither team led by more than four points for the rest of the first three quarters, which included seven ties and seven lead changes.
And when North got the last seven points of the third quarter to take a 37-33 lead, it appeared that it’s First Financial Wabash Valley Classic magic might continue.
Speaking of that magic, the first six points of North’s 7-0 run were a pair of 3-pointers by Matt Gauer, who if anything was even hotter — or at least more efficient — than he was a week earlier. The first of them tied the game 33-33 with 3:30 left in the quarter and the second made it 36-33 with 2:07 to play. Unfortunately, however, North missed three of four free throws before the period ended.
North couldn’t score early in the fourth quarter, but Plainfield didn’t score much either.
Two free throws cut the Patriot lead to 37-35 and 6-foot-5 sophomore Cael Vanderbush hit a 3-pointer with a little over five minutes left to put the visitors ahead. Gauer answered with his fifth 3-pointer without a miss, and the Patriots were back on top 40-38 with 4:59 to play.
Cade East got to the basket for the Quakers to tie the score at 40 with 4:34 left, and then the battle of wits really got serious. Coaches Todd Woelfle of North and Andy Weaver of Plainfield combined for seven timeouts the rest of the way, but East’s basket started an 8-2 Plainfield run that put Plainfield ahead for good.
It was 48-44 after Bryson Carpenter hit two free throws for North with 37.9 seconds left, and a missed Plainfield free throw opened the door slightly. But the Patriots didn’t get a shot off and, after two Plainfield free throws, made a 2-point basket when a 3-pointer was necessary.
“The effort was there tonight,” Woelfle said afterward. “The kids played hard and they followed the game plan. But it turned into a possession-by-possession game, and [the Quakers] just made a few more plays in the fourth quarter.”
Gauer, who hit his sixth 3-pointer without a miss from 40 feet at the final buzzer, led all scorers with 18 for North with Dalton Sturm adding 11. Vanderbush, making his first varsity start, led Plainfield with 15 while 6-7 forward Ian Scott had nine rebounds — more than half his team’s total — and handed out six assists.
North actually outrebounded the Quakers — Mahki Johnson leading with six and Sturm five — and was 9 for 11 from 3-point range. The Quakers had a 12-4 advantage at the foul line and had just four turnovers to North’s 12.
“Twelve turnovers is not horrible,” Woelfle said after the game, “but in a game like this it’s probably too many.”
North now begins Conference Indiana play on the road next weekend, and while Woelfle was disappointed by having his team’s winning streak snapped, he was also encouraged.
“[The Quakers] are good, very close to being undefeated,” he said, “and we’re right there.”
PLAINFIELD (52) — Booher 1-5 6-6 9, Scott 3-5 0-0 6, Vanderbush 6-9 2-2 15, Da.Gardner 3-5 2-3 8, Naaman 2-6 2-2 7, De.Gardner 1-3 0-0 2, Moyers 1-2 0-0 3, East 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 18-39 FG, 12-13 FT, 52 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (49) — Hankins 1-3 0-2 2, Johnson 3-6 0-0 7, Sturm 4-10 1-2 11, Carpenter 3-3 2-2 8, Crosley 1-1 1-2 3, Gauer 6-7 0-0 18, White 0-1 0-0 0, Knott 0-0 0-0 0, Bunch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-30 FG, 4-8 FT, 49 TP.
Plainfield 13 110 110 119 1— 152
Terre Haute North 19 114 114 112 1— 149
3-point shooting — Plainfield 4-8 (Vanderbush 1-1, Moyers 1-1, Booher 1-2, Naaman 1-3, Da.Gardner 0-1), THN 9-11 (Gauer 6-6, Sturm 2-4, Johnson 1-1). Total fouls — Plainfield 7, THN 14. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Plainfield 4, THN 12. Rebounds — Plainfield 17 (Scott 9), THN 22 (Johnson 6, Sturm 5, Gauer 3, Hankins 2, Crosley 2, Team 4). Assists — Plainfield 13 (Scott 6), THN 12 (Hankins 4, Johnson 3, Carpenter 3, Sturm, Knott). Steals — Plainfield 5 (Booher 2), THN 1 (Carpenter). Blocks — Plainfield 3 (De.Gardner 2), THN 3 (Sturm, Carpenter, Gauer).
JV — Plainfield 43 (Grant Irwin 11), Terre Haute North 34 (Nas McNeal 7).
Next — Terre Haute North (6-5) plays Friday at Columbus North. Plainfield (8-2) plays either Avon or Danville on Thursday in the Hendricks County Tourney at Tri-West.
