Placement-pitcher blanks Eels in softball semistate

Although Clay City's softball team finished 2022 with a better overall record than it did last season, the Eels will not advance as far in the IHSAA Class A state tournament as they did in 2021.
"We just didn't have it today," Clay City coach Jason Sinders summarized, "and we're going home early."
Tecumseh pitcher Ashtyn Green tossed a two-hit shutout at them, striking out eight batters and walking zero, to lead the No. 1-ranked Braves past Clay City 3-0 in the afternoon semifinal of the Class A North Daviess Semistate on Saturday. No. 2 Hauser won the earlier semifinal, knocking off Trinity Lutheran 4-1.
In 2021, Clay City dropped a 3-1 decision to Northfield in the Class A state championship game at Greenwood to end up with a 22-7 mark.
Tied for seventh in the final Class A regular-season coaches poll in '22, Clay City couldn't get anything going against the right-handed Green and finished 25-4.
The Marx sisters — presumably no relation to Groucho and his brothers — combined to score all three of Tecumseh's runs. Freshman Katelyn Marx led off the game with a bunt single off Clay City starter Sophie Moshos, then she stole second base and eventually came home on a wild pitch to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.
In the second inning, sophomore Bri Marx led off with a single to right field, Alena Holder sac-bunted Marx to second and, one out later, Taylor Ash singled to right to plate Marx to make the score 2-0 in Tecumseh's favor.
The Braves threatened again in the third, putting two runners on base with two outs, prompting Jason Sinders to have Moshos and center fielder Lizzy Sinders — his daughter — trade places.
That worked for a while, but the Eels didn't get their first hit until Moshos grounded a single past the shortstop with one out in the fourth.
And she was left stranded.
Lizzy Sanders continued to pitch effectively, although she did give up a run in the sixth when Ash doubled in Katelyn Marx, which boosted Tecumseh's margin to 3-0. Clay City's Lexi Thompson singled to right with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but nobody else could reach base or send her home.
Asked about the challenges of batting against Green, coach Sinders replied: "She places the ball very well. She's got good spin on the ball."
"Hats off to them," he continued. "They're a good team and they're well-coached."
Despite the disappointing end to the Eels' season, Jason Sinders said this group can look back with no regrets.
"We won our [SouthWestern Indiana Athletic] conference," he explained. "We never lost a game in the conference [this season]. We had a lot of fun and the girls played til the end and gave it all they had."
Clay City's veteran coach admitted the squad will miss graduating seniors Moshos, Demi Wolfe and Kaylee Miller next season.
"They've been involved with our program ever since they were fifth-graders," he mentioned. "It's going to be tough to replace them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.