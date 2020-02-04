Terre Haute North's girls high school basketball appearance Tuesday evening at the Class 4A Plainfield Sectional began with a 13-0 deficit and included 29% shooting from the field.
And at halftime looked like a potential Patriot win, before Avon pulled back away in the third quarter and held on 56-41.
The Orioles advanced to the 6 p.m. Friday game against the host Quakers, while Terre Haute South will play Friday's second game against the winner of Tuesday's late game between Mooresville and Brownsburg.
The start of Tuesday's game couldn't have gone much worse for North. Neither team scored for almost two minutes, but then Avon's broad-shouldered 5-foot-11 post player Haley Nichols went to work with a layup, a rebound basket and then a 3-pointer. The Patriots weren't getting much offense against Avon's zone defense, and the Orioles added a three-point play and another 3-pointer before Abigail Wright got North's first point with 1:06 left in the first quarter.
Stella Hart's 3-pointer to open the second quarter got the deficit back under 10 at 15-7, and with the score 21-11 in Avon's favor the Patriots got a rebound and free throw by Shaelynn Bell, two free throws by Zoe Stewart and then — after Nichols twice split pairs of free throws — a 3-pointer from Preslee Michael to end the half with the score 23-17.
Had the Orioles failed to apply the coup de grace when they had the chance?
"That's what we said at halftime," coach Mike Allen of the Patriots said after the game. "To play as bad as we did, we should be down 20 or 25 points."
But it was the Orioles who dominated the crucial opening of the third quarter. Alex Richard, Avon's 6-1 forward, beat a Patriot defender down the baseline for the first basket of the second half. Stewart had a steal and basket to cut the lead back to six points, but Nichols scored inside and Brileigh Cardwell got a steal and layup for Avon.
Preslee Michael's next 3-pointer kept North within seven at 29-22, but Avon got the next nine points — two baskets and an assist by Nichols, another steal and layup by Cardwell — and all of a sudden had its biggest lead at 37-22. Although North hit its first two second-half shots, the Patriots had six turnovers before they attempted a third one. and it was 46-25 early in the fourth quarter before some shots finally fell for North.
"Give [the Orioles] credit. They went to their strengths," Allen said. "They went back down into their post players again, and they just dominated us . . . and rebounding has been a problem for us all year, and we didn't rebound when [the Orioles] did miss."
That 29% shooting didn't making coming back any easier either, of course.
"When we got down, we panicked a little bit and we rushed some shots," Allen said. "And then when we got good looks, we missed them."
Stewart had nine fourth-quarter points and led the Patriots with 17 points, while Preslee Michael had 12. North's third-leading scorer was Halie Gilbert with five, however. Bell and Stewart had seven rebounds each and Gilbert six.
Nichols and Richard combined for 39 points and 27 rebounds for Avon.
AVON (56) — Richard 7-16 4-8 18, Jones 0-6 0-0 0, Nichols 7-14 3-6 19, Cardwell 2-3 0-0 4, Kendrick 2-8 2-2 7, Shelton 3-6 1-1 8, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Micou 0-0 0-0 0, Adagbada 0-1 0-0 0, Budd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 FG, 10-17 FT, 56 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (41) — P.Michael 4-9 0-0 12, Wright 0-0 1-2 1, Bell 0-10 1-2 1, Stewart 7-18 2-2 17, A.Michael 1-6 0-3 2, Hart 1-2 0-0 3, Gilbert 1-4 3-4 5, Saunders 0-0 0-1 0, Bullard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 FG, 7-14 FT, 41 TP.
Avon=15=8=20=13=—=56
Terre Haute North=4=13=8=16=—=41
3-point shooting — Avon 4-14 (Nichols 2-2, Kendrick 1-3, Shelton 1-3, Cardwell 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Jones 0-4), THN 6-23 (P.Michael 4-8, Hart 1-2, Stewart 1-7, Bell 0-3, A.Michael 0-3). Total fouls — Avon 12, THN 14. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Avon 11, THN 15. Rebounds — Avon 45 (Nichols 15, Richard 12), THN 39 (Bell 7, Stewart 7, Gilbert 6, P.Michael 4, A.Michael 4, Hart 3, Wright 2, Team 6). Assists — Avon 13 (Jones 3, Cardwell 3, Shelton 3), THN 8 (Stewart 4, P.Michael, A.Michael, Hart, Gilbert). Steals — Avon 10 (Cardwell 3), THN 8 (Stewart 3, A.Michael 2, P.Michael, Bell, Bullard). Blocks — Avon 3 (Richard 2), THN 2 (Stewart, Gilbert).
Next — Avon (11-12) plays Plainfield at 6 p.m. Friday. Terre Haute North finished 10-14.
