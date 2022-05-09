Host Terre Haute North had the three lowest scores Monday in the Travis Smith Invitational for boys high school golf at Hulman Links, which is usually a good recipe for winning a tournament.
The Patriots finished with a score of 164 on their own course at the Vigo County championship meet, with Terre Haute South finishing at 184 and West Vigo at 204.
Cole Higham of the Patriots was looking like the medalist for the first five holes of the tournament, but had a tough finish and was overtaken by teammates Gavin Connor and Josh Ferres. Connor won a playoff on the second hole to get the first-place medal.
"I started out really solid," Connor said after his playoff win, "but I went back into the wind on [Nos.] 5, 6 and 7 and I 3-putted 8. Cole was on my tail the whole time."
Connor was able to keep track of Higham because they were playing in back-to-back groups. Ferres, three groups behind Higham, turned out to be something of a surprise.
"I felt pretty good. I felt like I was hitting the ball good," Ferres said.
Connor and Ferres both parred No. 1, the first playoff hole, then crossed over to No. 9 and didn't play as well. Ferres hit his tee shot out of bounds and wound up with a triple bogey to Connor's bogey.
"I'm really happy Josh played great," Connor said afterward, "but it sucks the way we ended the playoff . . . but it was a great night tonight."
"We've been playing good out here [at Hulman Links]," North coach Chuck Payne said as the playoff went on, "but every time we cross the county line, our golf game goes with it.
"I'm OK with [Monday's score]," Payne added. "This should be good for Josh's confidence."
"One hundred percent," Ferres agreed.
Nick Winning led the Braves with a 44, while Collin Akers got West Vigo's best score, a 47, from the sixth spot.
"It's always tough to come out here and play North on their coach," said coach Chris Cassell of South. "Our scores were not as low as we wanted, but we had a lot of pars at the end. I'm always happy when [the Braves] are maintaining [after shaky starts]."
"With it being pretty windy and with our guys never playing here before, we played pretty well," said coach Jordan Pearson of West Vigo. "We had some good holes and some bad holes . . . bult with only one returnee [from last season], we've made a lot of progress. Usually our goal is to break 200, and we've been pretty consistent with that."
Travis Smith Invitational
Team scores — Terre Haute North 164, Terre Haute South 184, West Vigo 204
West Vigo (204) — Derek Dean 49, Karson Mowrer 54, Bryce Easton 54, Easton Garzolini 58, Griffin Mowrer 55, Collin Akers 47
Terre Haute South (184) — Nick Winning 44, Peyton Turner 48, Nolan Mishler 47, Evan Burbrink 45, Kyle Kennedy 61, Nick Cherry 49
Terre Haute North (164) — Gavin Connor 39 (won playoff for medalist), Cole Higham 40, Trey Steadman 46, Connor Bishop 46, Josh Ferres 39, Nathan Field 49
Next — North hosts Parke Heritage on Tuesday at Hulman Links. West Vigo plays South Putnam on Tuesday at Rea Park. Terre Haute South returns to Hulman Links on Saturday for the Patriot Invitational.
