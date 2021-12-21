Game on the line in the final seconds, Mark Hankins on the foul line? Just what host Terre Haute North wanted Tuesday night as the Patriots — in the Associated Press top 10 for the first time in probably 10 seasons — nipped visiting Plainfield 49-47 on Hankins' two makes with 2.5 seconds left.
Hankins had hit a pair of free throws with 2.4 seconds left in North's previous win, a 35-34 decision at Bloomington South, so Tuesday night's pressure was nothing new.
"I was pretty confident," the senior forward said after the game, "because I know my teammates have my back. Even if we go into overtime, I knew we had a chance to win.
"It's much easier when the game's tied, and not down one," Hankins added as he looked back four days.
"He's a senior, and we expect a lot out of him," Patriot coach Todd Woelfle said of Hankins, "and he's really delivered, and not only on game night. He and the other seniors [Colin Frank and Bryce Maxwell] have provided a lot of good leadership."
The host Patriots had no time to celebrate what Woelfle thought was their first top-10 ranking since the 2012 season. In North's first home game in almost a month, the Patriots ran into a team much like themselves and gave up 11 unanswered points in the first quarter to fall behind 11-4. With Plainfield on its way to a 61% shooting night from the field, catching up was going to be hard.
The Quakers led the entire second quarter, and after North got within 19-16 on two free throws by Ethan Scott, Garrett Irwin — a Patriot nemesis all night — hit a 35-footer at the buzzer and the visitors had a 22-16 lead at halftime.
North started playing full-court defense in the third quarter to speed the game up, but Plainfield still built a 27-20 lead. Two free throws by Bryson Carpenter and a 3-pointer by Alex Ross cut the lead to two points, but the visitors got back-to-back baskets to go back up by six.
But Hankins hit a 3-pointer, then assisted on a basket by Frank that cut the lead to one. After two Plainfield free throws, Hankins hit from long range with 1:41 left in the third quarter for the first tie of the game at 33-33.
The two teams traded baskets to close out the third quarter, but North had the ball first in the fourth quarter and took its first lead since scoring the first four points of the game when Isaac Ross got the ball inside to Scott for a layup. Garrett Irwin drove straight to the basket for a three-point play and another Quaker lead, but Hankins fed Chris Owens for a three-point play, then assisted on Isaac Ross's 3-pointer. With 6:01 left in the game, North led by five.
The pace of the game — and the fact that North was on its way to 4 for 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line in the fourth quarter — made the lead appear safe, but it wasn't. Garrett Irwin blocked a shot and stole the offensive rebound on one possession and drew a charging foul on another and eventually Plainfield's Collin Schmidt, who hadn't attempted a shot all game, hit a 3-pointer that tied the score at 43 with 2:33 left in the game.
Hankins scored for North, Garrett Irwin answered. Carpenter hit two free throws, but Cael Vanderbush tied the game with 34 seconds left. North held it for the last shot, nearly lost the ball on a tie-up — the arrow was pointed in the Patriots' direction — with 6.9 seconds left, and then Hankins was fouled.
"It was the first time we've been at home for awhile, and we didn't shoot very well [31%] the first half," Woelfle said afterward, "but we defended well enough to be in the game. It became a grinder in the second half, but North's Patriots made more plays."
"We were definitely due [to shoot better, 71% in the second half]," Hankins said. "We were missing tons of shots in the first half."
Hankins led North with 16 points, got four key assists and his four rebounds matched Carpenter for a game-high total on a night when the two teams combined to miss just 30 shots — just nine in the second half.
Garrett Irwin had 17 points for Plainfield and Cael Vanderbush scored 12. Irwin's points were surprising, and Vanderbush's total was surprising in a different way.
"We held [Cael Vanderbush] well under his average," Woelfle said, mentioning Scott, Frank and Carpenter as the key's to guarding the Quakers' 6-foot-6 post player.
"These games prepare you for tournament play, when you have to play a lot of different ways," Woelfle added. "[The Quakers] beat us six times in a row, so that's good progress."
"It's a booster for sure," Hankins said when asked about winning down-to-the-wire games. "[Plainfield and Bloomington South are] two unbelievable programs, and since I've been [at North] we never beat Plainfield."
