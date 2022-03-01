Host Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South both acquitted themselves well in high school basketball at the Class 4A North Sectional on Tuesday night.
The Patriots looked to be almost back to their old selves in the opener, downing Mooresville 64-52, but an early 18-4 deficit proved too big a hole for the Braves to climb out of in a 77-70 loss to defending sectional champion Plainfield in the second game.
Play resumes with North's second game at 6 p.m. Friday, while the championship game is 7 p.m. Saturday.
Mooresville had obviously seen the film of North's Friday night loss to Lafayette Jeff, and tried to attack the Patriots with the defensive physicality that proved to be the Patriots' downfall in that previous game.
That strategy resulted in quick foul trouble for the Pioneers, however, and after three lead changes and one tie the Patriots got the last six points of the first quarter for a 15-9 lead and never trailed again. Typically for this game, that 6-0 run included a basket, an assist and a steal by Jaden Wayt, seeing his earliest and most extensive action of the year in the absence of injured post player Colin Frank.
"[The Pioneers] wanted the game to be extremely physical," coach Todd Woelfle of the Patriots said afterward, "and their point guard [6-foot-2, 225-pound Nick Patterson] does a good job posting up and getting to the basket . . . but it's the same thing we talked about all year long: different guys stepping up at different times."
Mooresville got within 18-17 in the second quarter, but North got the next seven points and led 25-19 at halftime. Two baskets by Wesley Reaves — his only two of the game — got the Pioneers within 27-23 in the third quarter, but the Patriots scored the next seven (capped by two baskets by Bryson Carpenter) and had their first double-figure lead.
The Pioneer defense did force seven North turnovers in the second half, and in the fourth quarter they made their move with a 12-5 run that had them within 53-50 with 2:31 left. But the Patriots buckled down and scored the next nine points — a basket an assist by Carpenter, a 3-pointer by Isaac Ross and four points by Chris Owens — to put the game away.
"It was nice to hold on, play fundamentally sound and find a way to win in postseason," Woelfle said. "[The Pioneers] made a little run and we could have gotten rattled. Instead [the Patriots] came together, and we can spend a few more days together."
Zachary Woodson led all scorers with 14 points for Mooresville, while Ashtyn Holtzclaw added 11 and Patterson — in foul trouble almost from the opening tip — added 10.
Owens and Isaac Ross combined for 14 of North's 20 fourth-quarter points and wound up leading the team in scoring with 12 points each off the bench. Carpenter and Mark Hankins scored nine each, Hankins leading all rebounders with six, and Alex Ross scored eight.
"A total team effort," Woelfle said for the umpteenth time, but never more appropriately.
Plainfield's quick start could have led to an easy victory for the Quakers, but the Braves settled down and played the Quakers evenly until late in the third quarter. Then South found another gear.
Trailing 51-36, South scored the last six points of the quarter and was within single digits for the first time since 22-13. And despite the fact that Plainfield made 3 of its 5 fourth-quarter field goal attempts and was 20 for 24 at the foul line, South kept cutting into the lead.
Trailing 59-49 with 5:54 left, the Braves scored six straight — a 3-pointer by Amariyae Wilson, a free throw by Kyle Cottee and a rebound basket by T.J. Wilson — and were within 59-55. A Plainfield free throw was answered by two free throws by Xsa'Zion Rowe and it was a three-point game with about three minutes to go.
Plainfield hit four of six free throws to quell most of that threat at that time, but Amariyae Wilson scored his team's last 11 points and had South within 64-59, 66-62, 68-65 and 71-67.
"They never gave up, all year long," coach Maynard Lewis said of his team. "They were relentless and they played hard . . . we got off to a slow start, but [the Braves] fought their way back. We had some wide-open shots [including 3-point attempts trailing 59-55 and again 60-55], they just didn't fall."
Plainfield's key player was guard Eli Ellis, who scored 15 in the first half without missing a shot and finished with 24 more than three times his average. Division I recruit Cael Vanderbush added 21 and Collin Schmidt had 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Amariyae Wilson closed out his career with a 16-point fourth quarter and a game-high 27 points for South, while post players Jude McCoskey and A.J. Wilson combined for 22 more.
"We saw growth out of a lot of players," Lewis said, "and I'm proud of the blood, sweat and tears they put out there. I'm disappointed, given the effort the kids put in . . . but every class is defined by something, and this senior class was very loyal."
