Patriots win big, hope it translates

Terre Haute North’s 60-21 win over visiting Cloverdale in girls high school basketball Tuesday night was fine, the Patriots agreed after it was over, but only if it helps them a week from now.
The Patriots won for the 16th time this season, often in dominating fashion. Tuesday’s win was their fifth by at least 36 points, and 12 of the 16 have been by 15 points or more.
Three of their seven losses, however, have been to potential sectional foes next week — two by 19 points, one by 26.
“I think we’re all mentally ready for next week,” senior center Halie Gilbert said after a 14-point performance that included 7-for-9 shooting. “How we played tonight is how we can really play.”
“I think it’s all been a learning experience, seeing what works and what doesn’t,” added Zoe Stewart, already North’s all-time leading scorer for a season in 2021-22, “and one thing we showed today is that we still played to our level [after getting an early lead]. We need to maintain that intensity no matter who we play.”
“When we play bigger schools, we seem to get a little more tentative,” said coach Nathan Dillion. “I think we’re finally understanding that, and really buying in . . . and tonight we demonstrated the things we’ve talked about in practice.”
The Clovers aren’t the worst team the Patriots have played this season, but they came into the game on a five-game losing streak and North never gave them a chance to break out of their slump.
The Patriots stole the ball 14 times in the first half and the Clovers finished the game with more turnovers than field goal attempts.
“We’ve been talking most of the season that we need to make our game defensively,” Dillion said.
North scored the game’s first 10 points, Stewart and Gilbert getting two baskets each and Stewart assisting on one.
After the visitors scored, North increased its lead to 17-2 before Cloverdale got the last two baskets of the first quarter and the first one of the second quarter. Then, however, the Patriots went on a 24-1 run, led 41-11 at halftime and got the first 12 points of the third quarter to start the running clock.
Stewart had 23 points to lead all scorers while Gilbert had her 14, Preslee Michael added 10 and Becca Gore came off the bench for nine. Jetta Harmon got just two points but had six assists, three steals and a blocked shot. With Harmon leading the way, North had 20 assists on 26 baskets.
Another key statistic, Gilbert said.
“Moving the ball, looking for the great shot and working as a team,” she said. “Everybody [on the team] can really score. Put our trust in each other and we can have a great week [at the sectional].”
Veronica Carter had 12 points for Cloverdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.