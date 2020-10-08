Patriots, Vikings to open football sectionals at home

Terre Haute North, West Vigo, Sullivan, South Vermillion and Parke Heritage are among the Wabash Valley football teams that drew first-round sectional home games as the IHSAA pairings for its state tournament were announced Thursday evening.

In addition, Terre Haute South drew a first-round bye and will play a Class 5A sectional semifinal home game against No. 1-ranked Indianapolis Cathedral on Oct. 30.

The 48th annual IHSAA football state tournament, presented by the Indianapolis Colts, is set to begin Oct. 23 with first-round games in all classes except 6A, which has the week off. Sectional semifinal games will be played Oct. 30 and sectional championship games Nov. 6, then regionals Nov. 13, semistates Nov. 19 and the state championship games Nov. 27-28.

The 12 teams earning a berth in the state finals will play on Thanksgiving weekend in Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts, the state tournament’s presenting sponsor since 2009.

"The state finals matchups, dates and times won’t necessarily be played in its usual 1A, 3A, 5A format on one day and 2A, 4A, 6A format the other day," the IHSAA website stated. "If matchups allow, schools from a similar geographical area may be grouped into consecutive games or at least on the same day. The playing schedule will be announced following semistate play."

Terre Haute North's first-round opponent Oct. 23 will be No. 6 Decatur Central.

Playing in Class 4A, Northview will travel to Evansville Memorial. In Class 3A, West Vigo will play host to Indianapolis Ritter and Sullivan will welcome Princeton to its field.

South Vermillion's Class 2A first-round foe will be the familiar Seeger Patriots whom they'll face Friday as well. In a different 2A sectional, Linton will visit No. 7 Tell City.

In Class A's Sectional 45, Riverton Parke at No. 7 Parke Heritage and Attica at North Vermillion are included in the first-round matchups. Meanwhile in Sectional 48, North Central will play a home contest against Rock Creek Academy.

From around the state, there are 314 schools entering teams into the 2020 tournament.

 

IHSAA state tournament

Sectionals involving Wabash Valley teams

Class 5A

Sectional 13 (5 teams)

First Round

G1: Decatur Central at Terre Haute North

Semifinals

G2: Plainfield at G1 winner

G3: Indianapolis Cathedral at Terre Haute South

Oct. 30

Championship

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, Nov. 6

 

Class 4A

Sectional 24 (7 teams)

First round

G1: Evansville Central at Jasper

G2: Evansville Reitz at Evansville Harrison

G3: Northview at Evansville Memorial

Semifinals

G4: Boonville at G1 Winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Championship

G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner

 

Class 3A

Sectional 29 (8 teams)

First round

G1: Indian Creek at Tri-West

G2: Greencastle at Indianapolis Washington

G3: Indianapolis Manual at Danville Community

G4: Indianapolis Ritter at West Vigo

Semifinals

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Championship

Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Sectional 30 (8 teams)

First round

G1: Pike Central at Washington

G2: Brown County at Edgewood

G3: Vincennes Lincoln at Owen Valley

G4: Princeton at Sullivan

Semifinals

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Championship

Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

 

Class 2A

Sectional 37 (8 teams)

First round

G1: Southmont at North Putnam

G2: Western Boone at Speedway

G3: Cascade at Monrovia

G4: Seeger at South Vermillion

Semifinals

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Championship

Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Sectional 40 (8 teams)

First round

G1: North Knox at Forest Park

G2: South Spencer at Evansville Mater Dei

G3: North Posey at Crawford County

G4: Linton at Tell City

Semifinals

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Championship

Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

 

Class A

Sectional 45 (8 teams)

First round

G1: Covington at Cloverdale

G2: Riverton Parke at Parke Heritage

G3: Attica at North Vermillion

G4: South Putnam at Fountain Central

Semifinals

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Championship

Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Sectional 48 (8 teams)

First round

G1: Perry Central at Springs Valley

G2: Rock Creek Academy at North Central

G3: Eastern Greene at Tecumseh

G4: West Washington at North Daviess

Semifinals

Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Championship

Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Tags

General reporter/Sports reporter

David is a longtime Tribune-Star sportswriter whose primary duties were switched to the news department in late 2015. A cancer survivor, he enjoys hanging out with his family and staying fit with regular trips to the gym.

Recommended for you