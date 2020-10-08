Patriots, Vikings to open football sectionals at home

Terre Haute North, West Vigo, Sullivan, South Vermillion and Parke Heritage are among the Wabash Valley football teams that drew first-round sectional home games as the IHSAA pairings for its state tournament were announced Thursday evening.
In addition, Terre Haute South drew a first-round bye and will play a Class 5A sectional semifinal home game against No. 1-ranked Indianapolis Cathedral on Oct. 30.
The 48th annual IHSAA football state tournament, presented by the Indianapolis Colts, is set to begin Oct. 23 with first-round games in all classes except 6A, which has the week off. Sectional semifinal games will be played Oct. 30 and sectional championship games Nov. 6, then regionals Nov. 13, semistates Nov. 19 and the state championship games Nov. 27-28.
The 12 teams earning a berth in the state finals will play on Thanksgiving weekend in Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Colts, the state tournament’s presenting sponsor since 2009.
"The state finals matchups, dates and times won’t necessarily be played in its usual 1A, 3A, 5A format on one day and 2A, 4A, 6A format the other day," the IHSAA website stated. "If matchups allow, schools from a similar geographical area may be grouped into consecutive games or at least on the same day. The playing schedule will be announced following semistate play."
Terre Haute North's first-round opponent Oct. 23 will be No. 6 Decatur Central.
Playing in Class 4A, Northview will travel to Evansville Memorial. In Class 3A, West Vigo will play host to Indianapolis Ritter and Sullivan will welcome Princeton to its field.
South Vermillion's Class 2A first-round foe will be the familiar Seeger Patriots whom they'll face Friday as well. In a different 2A sectional, Linton will visit No. 7 Tell City.
In Class A's Sectional 45, Riverton Parke at No. 7 Parke Heritage and Attica at North Vermillion are included in the first-round matchups. Meanwhile in Sectional 48, North Central will play a home contest against Rock Creek Academy.
From around the state, there are 314 schools entering teams into the 2020 tournament.
IHSAA state tournament
Sectionals involving Wabash Valley teams
Class 5A
Sectional 13 (5 teams)
First Round
G1: Decatur Central at Terre Haute North
Semifinals
G2: Plainfield at G1 winner
G3: Indianapolis Cathedral at Terre Haute South
Oct. 30
Championship
G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, Nov. 6
Class 4A
Sectional 24 (7 teams)
First round
G1: Evansville Central at Jasper
G2: Evansville Reitz at Evansville Harrison
G3: Northview at Evansville Memorial
Semifinals
G4: Boonville at G1 Winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Championship
G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
Class 3A
Sectional 29 (8 teams)
First round
G1: Indian Creek at Tri-West
G2: Greencastle at Indianapolis Washington
G3: Indianapolis Manual at Danville Community
G4: Indianapolis Ritter at West Vigo
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Sectional 30 (8 teams)
First round
G1: Pike Central at Washington
G2: Brown County at Edgewood
G3: Vincennes Lincoln at Owen Valley
G4: Princeton at Sullivan
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Class 2A
Sectional 37 (8 teams)
First round
G1: Southmont at North Putnam
G2: Western Boone at Speedway
G3: Cascade at Monrovia
G4: Seeger at South Vermillion
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Sectional 40 (8 teams)
First round
G1: North Knox at Forest Park
G2: South Spencer at Evansville Mater Dei
G3: North Posey at Crawford County
G4: Linton at Tell City
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Class A
Sectional 45 (8 teams)
First round
G1: Covington at Cloverdale
G2: Riverton Parke at Parke Heritage
G3: Attica at North Vermillion
G4: South Putnam at Fountain Central
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Sectional 48 (8 teams)
First round
G1: Perry Central at Springs Valley
G2: Rock Creek Academy at North Central
G3: Eastern Greene at Tecumseh
G4: West Washington at North Daviess
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
