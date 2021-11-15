Terre Haute North and Paris took similar paths to one-sided victories Monday night in the opening round of the North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament for girls high school basketball at Paris.
The Patriots recorded 20 steals in the first half against Rantoul, Ill., and breezed to a 62-23 win in the opening game, and the host Tigers held Danville, Ill., without a shot in the first three minutes of the second game and pulled away to a 65-20 win.
Both winners have their final pool games on Thursday with the same time schedule as Monday's contests: North plays Champaign Centennial at 6:30 p.m. (5:30 CST) and Paris meets Charleston 90 minutes later.
Monday was the first contest day for Illinois girls teams, so North had an advantage over Rantoul immediately. Couple that with the fact that the Eagles arrived late and got very little warmup time, and Rantoul was in a perfect storm.
Zoe Stewart and her Patriot teammates quickly settled into a simple plan: take the ball away and shoot layups. Stewart had six steals and Preslee Michael five in the first eight minutes, during which Stewart scored 20 points and North shot 74% from the field. The score was 9-0, then 15-2 and then 34-4.
The Patriots had just 10 players in uniform — A.J. Campbell was rested with an injury as a precautionary measure — and their second five extended the lead to 44-6. Rantoul actually rallied at that point, scoring the last seven points of the second quarter and getting within 48-19 early in the third period — the Patriots were merciful defensively by this time — but that was as close as the Eagles could get before the running clock began.
The margin of victory did not impress North coach Nathan Dillion.
"It was not our best performance by any means," he said after the game. "The energy wasn't there.
"I was glad to get [the second five] some playing time," he added, "but we've got to protect the ball more . . . but I like to get off to a fast start, and I'm proud of the effort of all the girls, as always."
Stewart had a game-high 33 points and also had 10 steals, while Becca Gore scored 10 points and Michael had eight points and eight assists. Halie Gilbert had six rebounds.
While North peaked early and then coasted home, Paris erupted in a slightly different fashion.
Although the Tigers had eight steals and forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter, they shot just 35% in the first half while taking a 31-11 lead. Then veteran Katelyn Littleton got hot — very hot — in the third quarter and the Tigers outscored the Vikings 34-9 in the last two quarters as this game also ended with a running clock.
"First-game jitters, I think," coach Dave Tingley of the Tigers said. "It took us awhile to get in the game. We had to figure out how to play against another team again, and it got a little bit sloppy in the first half."
Littleton hit her last five shots of the third quarter for 14 of her game-high 25 points. Mady Rigdon added nine points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists; Trinity Tingley had six assists, two steals and even a blocked shot to go along with her five points; Kendra Young had six rebounds and five steals plus five points; and Kaitlyn Coombes had six points and five rebounds. Nau'Tika Conaway had eight points — all from the foul line — and a game-high nine rebounds for Danville.
RANTOUL (23) — Jackson-Roper 1-5 0-0 6, Polk 1-8 0-0 2, Sutherland 0-1 0-0 0, Naverette 2-6 0-0 5, Vermillion 0-2 2-2 2, Price 3-6 0-0 6, Dixon 1-2 0-3 2, Autman 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-4 2-2 4, Emery 0-1 0-0 0, Walton 0-1 0-0 0, Espinosa 0-1 0-0 0, Cross 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Lake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-39 FG, 4-7 FT, 23 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (62) — Stewart 14-20 2-4 33, Harmon 3-6 0-0 6, Gilbert 0-2 0-0 0, Michael 3-5 0-0 8, Gore 4-8 0-0 10, McCoy 0-1 0-0 0, Hayes 0-0 1-2 1, Jensen 0-4 0-0 0, Benton 1-5 0-2 2, Strange 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-52 FG, 3-8 FT, 62 TP.
Rantoul=6=7=8=2=—=23
Terre Haute North=34=10=15=3=—=62
3-point shooting — Rantoul 1-5 (Naverette 1-3, Sutherland 0-1, Cross 0-1), THN 7-15 (Stewart 3-7, Michael 2-3, Gore 2-4, Harmon 0-1). Total fouls — Rantoul 8, THN 6. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Rantoul 24, THN 8. Rebounds — Rantoul 33 (Jackson-Roper 6, Davis 6), THN 31 (Gilbert 6, Michael 5, Gore 4, McCoy 3, Jensen 3, Stewart 2, Strange 2, Harmon, Team 5). Assists — Rantoul 3 (Vermillion, Price, Espinosa), THN 18 (Michael 8, Gore 4, Gilbert 3, Harmon, Hayes, Benton). Steals — Rantoul 6 (Jackson-Roper 3), THN 23 (Stewart 10, Michael 5, Gilbert 2, Benton 2, Harmon, Gore, McCoy, Jensen). Blocks — Rantoul 0, THN 5 (Gilbert 2, Harmon, Gore, McCoy).
Next — Terre Haute North (3-1) plays Champaign Centennial at 5:30 p.m. CST Thursday. Rantoul (0-1) plays Champaign Centennial on Tuesday.
DANVILLE (20) — Conaway 0-14 8-10 8, Gouard 2-3 0-0 5, Blanden 0-0 1-2 1, Rose 1-4 0-0 2, McFarland 0-6 0-0 0, Landfair 1-1 0-0 2, Walls 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 5-33 FG, 9-12 FT, 20 TP.
PARIS (65) — Rigdon 2-11 5-5 9, D.Hawkins 1-1 0-0 2, Young 2-5 0-0 5, Tingley 2-3 0-0 5, Littleton 9-13 1-2 25, Mills 2-3 1-4 5, Coombes 3-6 0-0 6, Sullivan 0-3 0-0 0, Watson 1-5 0-1 2, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, M.Hawkins 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 FG, 7-12 FT, 65 TP.
Danville=4=7=4=5=—=20
Paris=18=13=22=12=—=65
3-point shooting — Danville 1-7 (Gouard 1-1, Conaway 0-1, Boyd 0-2, McFarland 0-3), Paris 8-18 (Littleton 6-8, Tingley 1-1, Young 1-3, Smith 0-1, Watson 0-2, Rigdon 0-3). Total fouls — Danville 11, Paris 14. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Danville 26, Paris 8. Rebounds — Danville 31 (Conaway 9), Paris 35 (Young 6, Rigdon 5, Coombes 5, Watson 5, Smith 3, Mills 2, Wilson 2, D.Hawkins, Tingley, Littleton, Sullivan, Team 3). Assists — Danville 2 (Conaway, McFarland), Paris 19 (Tingley 6, Rigdon 3, Watson 3, D.Hawkins 2, Mills 2, Young, Coombes, Sullivan). Steals — Danville 7 (Rose 2), Paris 19 (Rigdon 5, Young 5, Littleton 3, Tingley 2, Coombes 2, Mills, Watson). Blocks — Danville 1 (Conaway), Paris 2 (D.Hawkins, Tingley).
Next — Paris (1-0) plays Charleston in Thursday's second game. Danville (0-1) plays Charleston on Tuesday.
