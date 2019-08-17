Just a few hours before the Terre Haute South girls golf Invitational was scheduled to get underway at Rea Park, a storm rolled through, bringing torrential rain and marble-sized hail, as well as plenty of lightning and thunder, putting the early-season tournament in doubt.
But it blew away in the nick of time, allowing the course to dry out enough for the 16 teams traveling near and far to compete against each other throughout the afternoon and into Saturday evening.
Terre Haute North coach Brent Mier and Terre Haute South coach Cara Stuckey both acknowledged the weather came close to washing away the day, but also pointed out it may have enhanced play at the same time.
“Honestly, I think it played better than it would have if we didn’t have the rain,” Mier said of the rain’s effect on the golf course. “It was so dry, so everything was going to run, and it would have made the greens ridiculously hard and firm, so I think the rain actually helped it.”
“Our course can hold a lot of rain, so luckily we didn’t get that second wave of storms we thought we were going to get,” Stuckey said. “We may have started just a few minutes late, but it was nice to get 18 holes in today. The weather was perfect once we got out there.”
Both teams from the area finished in the top half of the standings, with Terre Haute North (380) placing fourth and Terre Haute South (393) sixth.
Mier’s Patriots were led by Claire Thrift (84) and Nikki Bonilla (88).
“We played, honestly, where I thought we would,” Mier said. “We’re still searching, trying to find a solid fourth scorer for us to bring that score down a little bit. But the top two, Nikki Bonilla and Claire Thrift, have been solid for us all year. We kind of expect it to stay that way, honestly.”
Thrift was the lone athlete from the Wabash Valley to finish in the top five, placing fourth — one shot away from third and two shots away from second.
Mier said her ability to string together multiple pars in a row was one of the reasons she climbed onto the bus with a medal around her neck.
“Claire had a good round today,” he said of Thrift. “She was really solid. Strung a bunch of pars together and just didn’t any big blowup holes. She was solid off the tee and she’s always solid on the green.”
For South, Grace Kidwell led the way with a 97. And while the Braves’ scores may have been a little higher than they would have hoped, Stuckey pointed out last year’s group went through the same thing early on too.
“The season is still young. Last year, our [higher] scores were at the beginning, so there’s a lot of season left,” she said. “We still broke 400. Hopefully we keep improving as the season goes.”
Getting another tournament under their belts was a plus for both North and South, but by being able to put in a second team, predominantly comprised of underclassmen, was a bonus, as it gave a slew of them an opportunity to compete at the highest of levels for the first time.
“We put two teams into this today, so we had a second group that was four freshmen and a sophomore that wouldn’t have gotten to play otherwise,” Mier said. “It kind of opens their eyes to see what the competition’s like around here.”
Castle and Evansville Central tied for first place with 360s, but Castle was deemed the Invitational champion based on each team’s No. 5 golfer’s scores (96 to 109).
Evansville Central’s Molly St. Clair (76) earned medalist honors.
Terre Haute South Invitational results
Team scores – Castle 360, Evansville Central 360, Hamilton South Eastern 365, Terre Haute North (Blue) 380, Jasper 382, Terre Haute South (Black) 393, Vincennes Rivet 398, Bloomington North 400, South Knox 422, Terre Haute South (Red) 439, Mooresville 441, Linton 446, North Knox 452, Greencastle 476, Terre Haute North (Red) 500.
Castle (360) – Frazier 82, Weir 92, Bauersfield 91, Kirkland 95, Johnson 96.
Evansville Central (360) – St. Clair 76, Waterman 96, Willman 90, Blake 98, Morton 109.
Hamilton South Eastern (365) – McHaffie 92, Spreitzer 95, Stewart 86, Zink 92, Willard 97.
Terre Haute North Blue (380) – N.Bonilla 88, Thrift 84, G.Bonilla 99, Crockett 109, Adams 118.
Jasper (382) – Ackerman 89, Knies 93, Bartley 100, Schmitt 100, Pierce 115.
Terre Haute South Black (393) – Boyll 101, Kidwell 97, Myers 99, Hill 102, Haller 101.
Vincennes Rivet (398) – Waggoner 86, Halter 92, Robinson 109, Linn 114, Mills 111.
Bloomington North (400) – Floyd 98, Lillis 106, Sloan 102, Honeycutt 96, Burton 104.
South Knox (422) – Dubbs 83, Dellinger 112, Cooper 111, Haveman 116, Williams 124.
Terre Haute South Red (439) – White 117, Martinez 105, Kerr 116, Bradbury 101.
Mooresville (441) – Brill 89, Finn 110, Bigger 126, Bombei 116, Tackett 127.
Linton (446) – Riggleman 103, Bland 106, O’Bryan 120, Sneal 117, Lannan 143.
North Knox (452) – French 103, May 112, Miller 115, Richardson 122, Lane 130.
Greencastle (476) – Ramey 93, Shaner 121, J.Scott 133, A.Scott 133, Minartz 129.
Terre Haute North Red (500) – Hart 117, Atterson 123, Lubbehusen 131, Park 129, Arney 131.
Edgewood – Covey 86, Farkas 109.
Individual leaders
76 – St. Clair (EvC)
82 – Frazier (C)
83 – Dubbs (SK)
84 – Thrift (THN)
86 – Waggoner (VR)
