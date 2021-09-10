Terre Haute North scored two touchdowns in a 21-second span of the first quarter Friday night at Memorial Stadium, bolting to a 13-point lead over Terre Haute South before half of the first quarter had been played.
Anyone thinking the game had been decided by that point should probably see more North-South games, however, and Friday night's contest is evidence why that is true. The Patriots were hanging on the entire second half, but came up with enough big defensive plays to ring the Victory Bell after a 20-14 win.
"I'm proud of our kids," Patriot coach Billy Blundell said after the game. "I'm so happy for our seniors [many of whom were coached by Blundell back in their youth football days]. They're like friends to me, and watching them celebrate means a lot to me."
The Patriots scored on their third play from scrimmage, when Damon Sturm took a lateral from Bryson Carpenter and raced 44 yards to a touchdown.
South then fumbled the kickoff return, with North's Donald Dean credited with the recovery, and Carpenter raced 38 yards to the end zone on the next play. With 6:22 still to play in the first quarter, North led 13-0.
The Braves drove from their own 29-yard line to first-and-goal at North's 8-yard line, workhorse running back Josh Cottee doing most of the work, but the Patriots held them on downs. Sammy Saunders made the third-down stop, Gaige Collins the fourth-down play.
North couldn't get past its 5-yard line, however, and Amariyae Wilson returned a punt to the Patriots' 16-yard line. A fumble on the second play, recovered by defensive lineman Mason Desouza, rescued the Patriots again.
"We just made too many mistakes," South coach Tim Herrin said later. "We missed a wide-open receiver on a fourth-down play, turnovers . . . we made too many, and we've got to fix them."
This fumble recovery was followed by North's best offensive drive, 78 yards in 12 plays, and Carpenter scored on a fourth-down run behind a big block by Jesiah Richardson.
South responded immediately. After a holding penalty on the first play after the kickoff, Kyle Cottee found Wilson for a 40-yard gain, and two plays later connected on a screen pass to Josh Cottee for a touchdown that cut the lead to 20-7. North got to South's 11-yard line just before the half ended, but missed a field goal.
A holding penalty thwarted North's opening drive in the third quarter, and South drove 52 yards to a touchdown. A 27-yard Cottee-to-Cottee pass got the march started, and Alex Rose scored from the 1-yard line with 6:30 left in the third quarter.
That proved to be the last scoring in the game, but there was still plenty going on.
North drove into South territory but suffered its only lost fumble of the game. South marched to North's 19 and fumbled it back, Griffin Graham recovering for North.
The Patriots picked up a pair of first downs, but a huge sack by Mekhi Moore put North in a third-and-28 situation and Carpenter's long pass was picked off by Rosa White.
"As good as a punt," Blundell said later in remembering that play.
"I was upset with myself," Carpenter said, "but our defense got a stop and helped us win the game."
The Braves missed a fourth-down pass — perhaps the one Herrin referred to later — and North pounded out one first down before punting; a penalty on the return put the Braves at their own 8-yard line with 3:55 left — and only one timeout left.
Three runs by Josh Cottee, who finished with 109 yards in 30 carries plus 57 yards on receptions, gave the Braves one first down, and a 21-yard pass from Kyle Cottee to Wilson got the Braves to their own 40-yard line. But now they were out of timeouts, and two incomplete passes and a sack ended the game.
"I thought our kids played hard. I can't fault the effort," Herrin said. "But when plays are there, you've got to make them."
"When we got that big lead, we wanted to keep on pounding," Blundell said, "but we just made mistakes. South got it going; you could tell [the Braves] had momentum . . . but our defense stepped up for our offense in the second half."
"We wanted to stop [South's] running game and make them pass," said Graham, probably Vigo County's most influential defensive player the past two weeks. "We lost eight defensive starters [from last year's team] so we needed guys to step up."
"I think it was a big win against a good team in our conference," Carpenter concluded.
Ringing the bell for the first time "feels amazing," Graham said. "I couldn't be more grateful. I'm at a loss for words right now . . . but these guys are like my brothers, and today we showed 'em."
Terre Haute North 20, Terre Haute South 14
Terre Haute South=0=7=7=0=—=14
Terre Haute North=13=7=0=0=—=20
THN — Damon Sturm 44 run (Jack Butwin kick), 6:43 1st
THN — Bryson Carpenter 38 run (kick failed), 6:22 1st
THN — Carpenter 9 run (Butwin kick), 6:17 2nd
THS — Josh Cottee 30 pass from Kyle Cottee (Ashton Hayne kick), 3:56 2nd
THS — Alex Rose 1 run (Hayne kick), 6:30 3rd
=THS=THN
First downs=17=12
Rushes-yards=45-117=37-224
Passing yards=141=64
Comp-Att-Int=6-11-0=6-11-1
Return yards=20=0
Fumbles-lost=4-3=3-1
Punts-avg=1-33=3-26
Penalties-yards=4-49=10-105
Individual statistics
Rushing — THS: J.Cottee 30-109, Rose 8-15, K.Cottee 7-minus 7. THN: Sturm 16-108, Carpenter 14-82, Jesiah Richardson 6-29, Jaden Wayt 1-5.
Passing — THS: K.Cottee 6-11-0, 141 yards. THN: Carpenter 6-11-1, 64.
Receiving — THS: Amariyae Wilson 4-84, J.Cottee 2-57. THN: Wayt 4-32, Will Blundell 2-32.
Next — Terre Haute North (2-2, 1-1 Conference Indiana) is at Bloomington North and Terre Haute South (0-4, 0-2) hosts Bloomington South next Friday.
