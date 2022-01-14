Anyone wanting to figure out Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South high school basketball might want to check out the boys game between the two teams Friday night in Hulman Center.
Although, “It wasn’t a thing of beauty,” coach Todd Woelfle of the Patriots said after it was over.
The two schools returned to the downtown gym for the first time in several years with North teams having a combined 26-7 record and South teams checking in at 5-23. And the girls game went true to form, the Patriots shooting 71% in the first three quarters of a 66-28 win.
The boys game was a little different, with the two teams combining to shoot under 50% with their percentages added together. North won 38-32 despite shooting less than 20% from the field, and yet the passion and effort showed by both teams made it one of the best games in the long history between the two teams.
“Give Terre Haute South credit,” Woelfle said. “They played multiple defenses and they gave us some problems . . . and when that happens and you’re not hitting shots, the basket gets a lot smaller, and it did tonight.”
“The kids wanted to win, and certainly the effort was there tonight,” coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves said. “It came down to two or three possessions. We had our opportunities.”
After a 3-pointer by Damon Sturm on the game’s first possession, the Braves and their junkiest of defenses took over.
South got the next 10 points, with T.J. Wilson leading a spirited effort by the Braves on the boards, although two free throws by Colin Frank and a driving shot by Chris Owens had the Patriots back within 10-7 at the first stop.
North’s defense took over in the second quarter, although Zayvion Baker made some spectacular shots to keep the Braves in the game. North scored seven straight points — two free throws by Bryson Carpenter and five points by Mark Hankins — to take a 23-16 lead, although South got the last basket of the half.
The Patriots led throughout the third quarter despite hitting just 2 of 15 shots from the field. But the margin never got above six points, and Baker hit a free throw, then set up a basket by X’saZion Rowe that cut the lead to 30-27 at the third stop. And as the fourth quarter began, it was becoming obvious that the Patriots weren’t going to score from the field no matter how good its shots were.
South cut the lead to 30-29 on a spectacular drive and back-handed layup by Amariyae Wilson (which, as it turned out, was the last field goal for the Braves). Kyle Cottee hit two free throws with 5:17 left — drawing Hankins’ fourth foul in the process — and Baker added another with 3:18 to play.
South, 8 for 19 at the foul line for the game, missed a one-and-one with 1:58 left and Carpenter drove to the other end, found contact and wound up with a three-point play that gave North the lead.
“My coaches were yelling at me all game to be more aggressive,” said Carpenter later. “I had a good driving lane, my teammates were being guarded closely, and I just went to the basket and finished.”
Hankins then stole the ball and hit two free throws, the Braves missed another one-and-one, and Carpenter closed out the game with three more free throws.
“It’s hard to simulate the pressure in practice that you need to make free throws,” Lewis said. Carpenter might disagree.
“During the offseason I worked on [free throws],” said the Patriot junior, noticeably better at the line this year than in the past, “and I shoot more every day. It causes you to be a good free throw shooter when you don’t have to run [if you make them at practice].”
Hankins led North in scoring with 12 points, Carpenter added eight and Hankins and Colin Frank grabbed seven rebounds each.
Baker led all scorers with 14 points for South, and T.J. Wilson led all rebounders with nine.
“We had a good game plan, and the kids really played hard defensively,” said Lewis, hoping the game will be a turning point for his team. “The two weeks of practice [the Braves hadn’t played since the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic because of a postponement] helped us grow as a team. The seniors, especially Amariyae, helped a lot.”
“On defense we were OK, and we made plays down the stretch to find a way to win,” Woelfle concluded. “But we have to find ways to score and we must get better on the offensive end if we plan on competing for a sectional championship.”
• North 66, South 28 — The margin of victory in the girls game masked the improvement made since the start of the season by the Braves, who were buried quickly and decisively by North’s shooting.
The Patriots were up 30-8 after a quarter and slowed only incrementally after that. It was 50-18 at halftime, and much of the second half had a running clock.
“That’s the best we shot all year,” said Patriot coach Nathan Dillion. “I knew the girls would be locked in. I think they might have been a little nervous [playing in Hulman Center], but they are so very competitive, it all goes away and they’re going to compete.”
“There was just a lot of anticipation for North-South, and for it being at Hulman Center,” said Patriot guard Preslee Michael. “We were looking forward to it all week.”
“We’ve grown and improved on a lot of things,” said coach Cole Berry of the Braves. “We’ve just got to keep snowballing that and keep it going.
“We played hard,” Berry continued. “But at the beginning of the game, [the Patriots] did light it up. That’s a great team, and when they’re on, they’re on.”
Zoe Stewart led all scorers with 31 points for the Patriots, giving her 118 in her most recent three games and keeping her on track to become the school’s all-time leading scorer. Michael had 15 points with a game-high six rebounds plus three steals, three blocks and two assists as the Patriots had 20 assists on 28 baskets.
“We’re just working together,” Michael explained, “and it’s working.”
Presley White led South with 13 points and Adi Speth had six rebounds of her own.
