Terre Haute North and host South Vermillion had their controlled high school basketball scrimmage Friday night, a competitive one all the way and a close one except for one quarter.
With each quarter beginning with a 0-0 score and a different set of defensive rules, the Patriots won the first, fourth and fifth periods — the third quarter was for junior varsity players — while the Wildcats won the second quarter. Coach Todd Woelfle of North was quick to point out afterward that the second quarter was the zone defense quarter and something he wouldn't use in a regular-season game against the Wildcats — and particularly against long-range bomber Lucas Uselman.
North won the last two periods by shooting 70% (and 60% for the night), and its 10-for-13 third quarter — which included hitting 4 of 5 from 3-point range — made the final tally more one-sided than the play on the court.
"With any scrimmage. there's some good and some bad," Woelfle said afterward. "We have a long way to go, but I like the way this team is made up."
"I love that we get the chance to play Terre Haute North," coach Shawn Nevill of the Wildcats said. "That gives us a chance to face physicality we're not going to see [that often], and for the most part I think we handled it well."
If starting lineups were of any significance, the Patriots opened with veterans Mark Hankins and Colin Frank up front, joined by forward Ethan Scott and guards Damon Sturm and Alex Ross. Two other possible starters for North, juniors Jaden Wayt and Bryson Carpenter, sat out because of injury and recent illness, respectively.
South Vermillion starters were veterans Uselman, Anthony Garzolini and Peyton Hawkins, joined by post player Easton Terry and guard Luke Bush. One Wildcat held out for injury reasons was senior transfer Colton Wallace.
North ran off nine straight points to take a 14-7 lead but the Wildcats — getting 10 points in the quarter from Garzolini — got the next five before a basket by Isaac Ross made it 16-12 at the end of the quarter.
Uselman rained in a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter, with Garzolini and freshman Aden Wallace — younger brother of Colton — also connecting from long range, and that period went South Vermillion's way 20-15.
But Hankins, who got just two points in the first two periods, caught fire in the next varsity quarter by hitting all four of his shots, three from beyond the arc. Hankins also had two assists and a block in those 12 minutes (with a running clock until the final minute every quarter) and North's starters went 8 for 9 from the floor.
The final period was going South Vermillion's way — Uselman scoring seven points and Bush hitting a 3-pointer — until North finished it off on a 13-3 run to outscore its hosts 22-13. Frank and sophomores Kavish Reddy and Jack Halls each scored twice without missing for the Patriots.
For the four quarters, North was led by Frank with 16 points — on 8-for-8 shooting — plus three assists, two blocks and a steal. Hankins had 15 points, six assists, two steals and a block and Alex Ross scored 11. North had 24 assists on 33 made baskets, and Sturm was the scrimmage's leading rebounder with eight.
Uselman scored 16 and Garzolini 15 for South Vermillion. Aden Wallace connected from long range three times for nine points, and Hawkins had team-high totals of six rebounds and six assists.
The Wildcats begin their regular season Monday, playing the host team in the first round of the North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament for boys basketball at Paris. "Who's going to step up to the speed of the varsity game [among the varsity newcomers] is going to be big for us," Nevill said.
"If we continue to work hard and have a good attitude, we have the makings and personnel to be pretty good," predicted Woelfle, whose team will find out quickly. North opens at home Wednesday against a Mooresville team even taller than the Pioneers were a year ago, when they handed the Patriots a 22-point loss.
