Patriots' season ends with loss to Cathedral

Terre Haute North's defense twice held top-ranked Indianapolis Cathedral to field goals on first-and-goal situations in the first five minutes of Class 5A Sectional 13 play Friday night at Arlington Middle School.
But the fact that the Irish were down there twice in five minutes wasn't really good news.
And when the home team started getting touchdowns, it did so in a hurry. Cathedral scored five TDs before the first half ended — in a total of three minutes and six seconds — and went on to a 56-0 victory.
Cathedral's offense was solid when it got untracked, but unfortunately for the Patriots, its defense was even better.
North took the opening kickoff and had an eight-yard gain on its first play — which proved to be the high point of the first half. The Patriots got their only first-half first down on a pass interference penalty, and had a net offensive yardage of just 10 by halftime.
"Offensively, we had a hard time with [the Irish] up front," North coach Billy Blundell said after the game. "They're really, really good."
After the eight-yard run, North punted on fourth-and-2. Cathedral completed a 51-yard pass on its first play and had first-and-goal from the 2. North held the Irish to a field goal.
A fumble was returned to the 7-yard-line by Cathedral linebacker Dominic Seibal. North held the Irish to a field goal.
The next series the Patriots fumbled again, however, and the home team had a touchdown 34 seconds later. The Irish then had a two-play scoring drive followed by a one-play drive to make it 27-0 — before the first quarter had ended.
An interception set up what proved to be a long scoring drive — a minute and 42 seconds — and the Irish had another one-play drive before the half ended.
"The defense did a good job early," Blundell said, "but the offense didn't help them out."
The three first-half turnovers were obviously a problem too.
"You can't do that against a good team," Blundell pointed out. "It was going to take perfect execution [to stay with the Irish], and we didn't have that. Give credit to Cathedral.
By the time the running-clock second half had ended, the Irish had scored twice more and had used five different quarterbacks.
It was the final game for North seniors Sammy Saunders, Griffin Klingerman, Griffin Graham, Hudson Smith, Dylan Hersmasn, Amar Gaffney and Bryce Greenwell. Not a big group, so next year's Patriots will be an experienced group. And one of the juniors, running back Damon Sturm, came out of the game alive to cap an injury-plagued season that never kept him down
Now Cathedral will host Plainfield on their road to what Blundell hopes is another state championship. If Cathedral wins again, it will move to Class 6A because of the success factor.
"They're my favorite team for awhile," the coach said. "It would be nice to get them out of 5A."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.