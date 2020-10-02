The Conference Indiana record for Terre Haute North coming into its Homecoming game against Southport showed zero conference victories.
The win-loss record doesn’t care about close calls, but Terre Haute North has been within spitting distance in some of its Conference Indiana contests.
A seven-point loss at Bloomington South and a three-point loss at Bloomington North? No reward for competitiveness in those cases.
North’s last chance to demonstrate to Conference Indiana that it was better than its record indicated came Friday – and the Patriots emphatically got the job done.
The Patriots controlled the game from the second quarter onward and earned a 35-21 victory at Carl Riddle Stadium.
“Our talking points all week were the will to win and we just hammered that home,” North coach Chris Barrett said. “Our staff does a good job of getting them lined up right, but at some point the players have to will to win. They have to make it happen. The other team is doing the same thing we’re doing. So that was our talking point.”
North demonstrated its dominance on the ground. The Patriots rushed for 343 yards. Quarterback Jace Russell rushed for 196 yards a touchdown. Running back Damon Sturm added 144 yards, 133 of them gained in the first half.
“I have to give it up to the offensive line. They stuck to their assignments and opened things up,” Russell said. “We love football and we love getting after it against people.”
A week prior at Columbus North, the Patriots (3-4, 1-4) took an early punch on the first series and stayed down. Southport tested the Patriots’ mettle again after Gage Nelson raced 53 yards on a 4th-and-1 play.
This time? Terre Haute North didn’t stay on the mat.
The North pair had runs of 9, 10, 12 and 5 yards to get to the Southport 28. On the next play, Sturm saw a hole opened up by left guard James McDonald and center Kyle Merritt and hit it. Sturm had a trouble-free 28-yard touchdown run to tie the game.
Next move, Southport. The Cardinals (1-3, 1-2) went ahead 14-7 on its next series as Southport quarterback Zachary Shepherd hit Antonio Fisher for a 31-yard touchdown strike down the right sideline.
However, North discovered something on its first series – it could run to the left side almost at will. One series ended in a fumble deep in Southport territory, but the next one had no such blip. Sturm and Russell went to work again, with Sturm scoring from 13 yards out on, you guessed it, the left side of the North offensive line to tie the game at 14.
In addition to McDonald and Merritt, left tackle KC Bowling was creating room on that side.
North’s defense showed potency in the second quarter, forcing Southport to punt twice. North continued to move the ball well, but it’s most productive series was left empty. North drove to the Southport 12 just before halftime, but a Jack Butwin 37-yard field goal attempt on the last play of the half was tipped at the line.
It was only a brief bit of adversity as even though North rushed for 211 yards in the first half? North’s offense hadn’t even saved its best yet.
All of that running the Patriots did in the first half paid off on the second play of the second. A play-action pass was called, Jaden Wayt was wide open over the middle and the rest was easy. Wayt raced 61 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. Few have ever come easier.
“Based on our gameplan, we knew there wasn’t going to be many catches, but when we got them? They were big,” Barrett said.
It wasn’t quite as easy the next time North had the ball, but that’s only in a comparative sense. Taking the ball at their own 28, a 29-yard completion to Eli Moody got the Patriots past midfield. Two plays later, Russell did the rest. On a keeper, he went 22 yards, diving for the pylon for the finish touch to put North up 28-14.
Southport turned back to its running game to get back on-track. A 1-yard run by big fullback Turk Faitele with 9:57 left drew the Cardinals’ deficit down to 28-21.
The one-score deficit lasted only 1 minute, 26 seconds of game time. A 41-yard run by Russell set the Patriots up inside Southport territory. Two plays later, Wayt caught his second touchdown pass, a 23-yarder, to restore North’s two-touchdown lead at 35-21.
“This means a lot for us. We can keep getting better. Everyone has to buy in,” Russell said.
It is North’s first win over Southport since the first game in the series was played in 1989, though the series has only been an annual affair since 2013. The Patriots’ losing streak against the Cardinals died at 12 defeats before Friday’s victory.
North next travels to perennial power Indianapolis Chatard next Friday. A win does a world of good in cementing the message the North coaches are trying to impart to their players.
“You can tell by their reaction afterwards they were fired up. Chatard is the best team on our schedule, so we have to bring that same effort and execute even better. We’re excited, man, we’re glad to get rolling. That was awesome,” Barrett said.
Southport=14=0=0=7=-=21
Terre Haute North=7=7=14=7=-=35
S – Gage Nelson 53 run (Angel Castillo kick), 9:56 1Q.
THN – Damon Sturm 28 run (Jack Butwin kick), 8:08 1Q.
S – Antonio Fisher 31 pass from Zachary Shepherd (Castillo kick), 5:54 1Q.
THN – Sturm 13 run (Butwin kick), 9:58 2Q.
THN – Jaden Wayt 61 pass from Jace Russell (Butwin kick), 11:15 3Q.
THN – Russell 22 run (Butwin kick), 8:22 3Q.
S – Turk Faitele 1 run (Castillo kick), 9:57 4Q.
THN – Wayt 23 pass from Russell (Butwin kick), 8:31 4Q.
