Yogi Berra might have said, watching Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South play in high school baseball for the second straight Friday night, that it was “deja vu all over again.”
Another chilly, windy night. Another collection of misplays, particularly early in the game. And another win for the Patriots, at home this time, by a 12-4 score for the Glove trophy.
“When we play well, it’s fun to coach [the Patriots],” Scott Lawson said afterward. “When we do a good job between the ears, we can do some damage.”
And from the other dugout? “Our inability to make routine plays just killed us,” said South coach Kyle Kraemer.
In another parallel to last week’s game, it was the Patriots who were in giveaway mode early, when four straight two-out walks put the Braves ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning.
But it didn’t last long for momentum to switch this week.
Alex Karr led off the bottom of the second inning with a bad-hop single, and one out later both runners were safe when a grounder was booted. Then a ground ball went through the legs of a South infielder, allowing the tying run to score and putting runners at first and third with one out — instead of ending the inning.
“[South pitcher Caleb Stultz] threw 42 extra pitches that inning because of our inability to make the routine play,” Kraemer said later.
North took the lead for good on RBI singles by Reece Bradley and Cade Moore, another error made the score 4-1, Bryson Carpenter hit a two-run single and Carpenter eventually scored on a single by Jace Ross. Seven runs, all unearned.
The Braves didn’t quit, and North was still being generous for a little while longer. Three walks helped South get within 7-3 in the third inning, Stultz doubling for an RBI and South’s first hit and Dylan Olds hitting a sacrifice fly, and a Patriot error kept the fourth inning alive until Stultz could get another RBI with a two-out single.
But playing with a lead seemed to be good for North hitters. In the bottom of the fourth, a leadoff double by Will Egger blossomed into two runs with the help of an error, a passed ball and a run-scoring infield hit by Jayson Cottrell, and North added three more runs on six hits over the past two innings, Cottrell driving in Gage Neice after Neice’s double in the fifth and Caden Mason getting a two-run single in the sixth.
“Hitting” was the difference, Moore said, “and doing the little things.”
Moore, in yet another parallel to the previous week’s game, moved from shortstop to the mound and didn’t allow an earned run over the last four innings. Just as importantly, he didn’t walk anyone.
“When you have a lead, you’ve got to make [the other team] earn it,” Lawson said.
“We feel great,” Moore said when asked what two wins over their crosstown rival might do for the Patriots. “We’re streaking right now, and it’s great to bring the Glove back to the northside.”
“It was a good win,” Lawson agreed. “If we stay consistent with our energy and our focus, we can do good things.”
The Braves, on the other hand, have lost an uncharacteristic six straight games.
“I don’t remember losing six or seven in a row, whatever it is,” Kraemer said. “Now the question is, do you sit back and take it or do you do something about it? There might be a youth movement on the south side.”
