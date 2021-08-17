High school volleyball ended early Tuesday evening at Terre Haute North, and for a disturbing reason.
Several members of the team from visiting South Vermillion had gone into quarantine earlier in the day, leaving the Wildcats without enough players for a junior varsity match. With a few players listed on its JV roster enlisted for the varsity game, South Vermillion battled gamely but lost 25-15, 25-10, 25-17.
"We started off a little slowly," Wildcat coach Alison Cottrell said afterward, "but we improved throughout the match, and that's what I'm proud of."
By contrast, "We started off really strong," said coach Shelby Reed of the Patriots, "and set two was even better."
South Vermillion didn't give up, and scored three straight points midway through the third set to take an 11-9 lead on an ace by Zarah Natalie. North tied the score at 12, but South Vermillion took its last lead at 13-12 on a kill by freshman Jacee Cottrell — one of those players listed on the JV roster.
North's 6-foot-1 senior Ella Bell was credited with just five kills for the match, but most of them were thunderous. One of them tied the score at 13, Grace Krawiec followed with a kill of her own and freshman Ava Ellis put aces back to back to make it 16-13 for the home team.
A kill by South Vermillion's Emily Vaughn kept the set close at 17-15, but that was it. North wrapped up the set and match with an 8-2 run, Sadie Egan getting four assists and Marlee Craft a pair of kills down the stretch.
"Set three we weren't as focused as we should have been," Reed admitted after the match. "We need to clean up some things here and there, but we're headed in the right direction."
"Players stepped up [in the absence of some of their teammates] and did well, especially against a team like Terre Haute North," coach Cottrell said. "They've got some great players."
Natalie, the Wildcats' libero, and setter Calee Coleman were praised by their coach for their work Tuesday. And without another match the rest of this week, the Wildcats are hopeful of getting back to a full roster soon.
South Vermillion=15=10=17
Terre Haute North=25=25=25
Highlights — North's statistical leaders included Carly Mason with 12 assists and 8 digs; JoDee Barnes with 19 digs; Grace Krawiec with 8 kills and 7 digs; Julia Ross with 8 digs and 3 kills; Sofia Granieri with 9 digs; Sadie Egan with 8 assists; Ava Ellis with 7 digs; and Ella Bell with 5 kills.
Next — Terre Haute North (1-0) plays Thursday at Northview. South Vermillion (1-2) hosts Cloverdale on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.