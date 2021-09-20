West Vigo got its first shot at Terre Haute North in girls high school soccer in eight years Monday evening and acquitted itself fairly well, holding the Patriots to a one-goal first period before falling 4-0 on the Patriots' field.
North didn't get on the scoreboard for more than 29 minutes, but added three more scores in the first 11 minutes of the second period to come away with the win that left coach Kyle Baker a little frustrated.
"[Coach] Alicia [Lanham] is doing a great job with that group; it's the best West Vigo team I've seen," Baker said. "But there's a switch I'm trying to find [to turn on the Patriots]. There's more in there."
"Playing North is always tough, because [the Patriots] have experience where we don't have experience," Lanham said. "I thought our defense seemed pretty tough back there . . .I'm very proud."
The teams hadn't played for eight years because at that time the Patriots were very good and the Vikings, frankly, weren't.
But this fall both teams lost a game from their schedules when Vincennes Rivet elected to play only conference games due to a lack of numbers — and the Vikings are a lot better now — so a meeting was arranged.
And although the host Patriots had a substantial advantage in shots and time of possession, the Vikings — as Lanham mentioned — stayed solid defensively and mounted some counterattacks of their own.
As the match neared the midpoint of the first half, West Vigo threatened to take the lead twice, first when Katelyn Fennell got the ball to Corynn DeGroote for a play that was broken up by North's Lily Holder, then a few minutes later when Corynn DeGroote got the ball to her younger sister, North's Chloe Pugh saving the shot by Kyarra DeGroote.
But North doesn't lack for star power, and sophomore Alyse Thompson got off a shot in the 27th minute that West Vigo's Avery Funk had to save twice — deflecting it off the crossbar, then smothering it again — and less than three minutes later Thompson broke the ice from the top of the box to cap a play that included Caroline Gauer and Cali Wuestefeld.
Gauer, as it turned out, was just getting started. She scored less than two minutes into the second period, Thompson getting the assist, and then had the helpers on a pair of goals by Wuestefeld as the Patriots appeared to be in let's-quit-messing-around mode.
Baker would like to see more of that, and for longer stretches of time.
"This may be the nicest group of girls I've had," he said, not entirely as a compliment, "but I want them to learn to desperately compete for 80 minutes."
West Vigo hadn't taken a second-period shot to that point, but shortly afterward North's Carah McKinney, the keeper in the second half, had to make the save of the night as Corynn DeGroote got the ball to Molly Rohrbach at point-blank range.
Lanham agreed that her back line of Kenzie Knopp, Julia L'Astorina, Dusty Welker and LaNecion Holman — with Torie Buchanan dropping back from midfield to provide defensive help — were the stars of the night.
"And Avery [Funk, with 13 saves] did a great job," Lanham added.
West Vigo=0=0=—=0
Terre Haute North=1=3=—=4
THN — Alyse Thompson (Caroline Gauer), 10:55 1st
THN — Gauer (Thompson), 38:24 2nd
THN — Cali Wuestefeld (Gauer), 35:24 2nd
THN — Wuestefeld (Gauer), 29:42 2nd
Shots (on goal) — WV 8 (3), THN 28 (17)
Corner kicks — WV 2, THN 4.
Next — Both teams play Wednesday. West Vigo (7-4-1) hosts Terre Haute South at 5 p.m. and Terre Haute North (11-3) travels to South Knox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.