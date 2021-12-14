West Vigo coach Joe Boehler has mentioned this season that getting the Vikings to play four good quarters is still a work in progress.
Tuesday night against visiting Terre Haute North, making their debut at 14th this week in the Associated Press's Class 4A poll, the Vikings didn't necessarily have a bad quarter — "I thought our effort was tremendous," Boehler said after the game — but they shot 6% from the field in the middle two quarters (26% for the game) as the Patriots pulled away and won 53-29.
Part of that, of course, was North's fault. "Our defensive effort was really good," said Patriot coach Todd Woelfle, "especially Damon Sturm, Bryson Carpenter and Chris Owens on [West Vigo's Zeke] Tanoos."
Another part, Boehler mentioned was "[the Patriots] were really physical . . . and our kids don't see that length [that North has] on a daily basis."
Whatever the reason, West Vigo's inaccuracy cost the Vikings a chance at an upset after the first quarter ended in a 12-12 tie.
North had taken early leads of 7-2 and 10-6, but West Vigo's Whyatt Easton drove for a three-point play and freshman Talan Boehler — the coach's son — hit a turnaround 3-pointer that put the Vikings on top 12-10.
Owens, who had provided a spark late in the first quarter, hit a rebound basket in the last second of the period for the tie score, and a 3-pointer by Sturm and a layup by Owens gave North a quick 17-12 lead in the opening minute of the second quarter. Easton hit one of two free throws for the Vikings, but the home team didn't score again before halftime while enduring an 0-for-11 eight minutes from the field.
Trailing 24-13 at halftime, West Vigo got within 24-15 and 28-18 in the third quarter, but then North scored nine points in a row — then pulled farther away late in the game as North's reserves got hot.
"Our depth showed tonight," Woelfle said. "We got some guys in foul trouble, but a lot of guys contributed in a positive way."
Colin Frank was the only double-figure scorer for North with 10 points, while Alex Ross had a game-high six assists and Owens had two baskets, three rebounds and a blocked shot in the middle portion of the first half.
"He brought great energy off the bench," Woelfle said of Owens, "and he made some key plays."
Tanoos, with 10 hard-earned points, was West Vigo's only double-figure scorer, while Easton had a game-high six rebounds. Ian Beaver, the Vikings' small forward, picked up three fouls in the first five minutes of the game.
"[The Patriots] do a good job putting pressure on you, and we had a hard time scoring," coach Boehler said. "Ian Beaver getting in foul trouble early cost us. He probably would have helped us in the second quarter.
"We did a fairly good job defensively," the coach continued, "but we gave up some second-chance points . . . if we get that kind of effort every single night, I think we'll get better as the season progresses."
"We're off to a good start," Woelfle said, "but the season's a marathon, not a sprint. We have good chemistry and leadership right now, but we'll find out what we're made of Friday at Bloomington South."
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (53) — Hankins 3-9 1-1 7, A.Ross 2-5 2-2 8, Frank 5-6 0-0 10, Carpenter 2-3 0-0 4, Sturm 1-1 0-0 3, I.Ross 2-3 0-0 4, Scott 1-1 1-3 3, Owens 2-4 0-0 4, Maxwell 0-1 0-0 0, Wayt 2-2 0-0 4, Higham 2-2 0-0 6, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Halls 0-0 0-0 0, Reddy 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-38 FG, 4-6 FT, 53 TP.
WEST VIGO (29) — Tanoos 4-10 0-1 10, Beaver 1-1 2-3 4, Easton 1-10 4-6 6, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Kesler 2-9 1-2 6, Fosdick 0-0 0-0 0, Boehler 1-2 0-0 3, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Likens 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Glotzbach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-34 FG, 7-11 FT, 29 TP.
Terre Haute North=12=12=15=14=—=53
West Vigo=12=1=6=10=—=29
3-point shooting — THN 5-12 (Higham 2-2, A.Ross 2-4, Sturm 1-1, Carpenter 0-1, I.Ross 0-1, Owens 0-1, Hankins 0-2), WV 4-10 (Tanoos 2-6, Kesler 1-1, Boehler 1-1, Easton 0-1, Martin 0-1). Total fouls — THN 14, WV 12. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — THN 11, WV 12. Rebounds — THN 30 (Frank 5, Carpenter 5, Sturm 4, Owens 4, Hankins 3, A.Ross 2, Scott, Maxwell, Wayt, Team 4), WV 17 (Easton 6, Tanoos 4, Beaver, Martin, Fosdick, Boehler, Evans, Team 2). Assists — THN 14 (A.Ross 6, Hankins 2, Carpenter 2, Owens 2, Sturm, Scott), WV 6 (Tanoos 2, Beaver, Easton, Boehler, Likens). Steals — THN 8 (Carpenter 3, Hankins 2, Frank, Sturm, Scott), WV 4 (Tanoos 2, Easton, Kesler). Blocks — THN 3 (Frank, Sturm, Owens), WV 2 (Tanoos, Easton).
JV — Terre Haute North 52 (Sam Glotzbach 16, Kavish Reddy 14), West Vigo 8 (Karson Fosdick 4, Ryan Smith 4).
Next — Both teams have conference road games on Friday, Terre Haute North (5-0) at Bloomington South and West Vigo (3-2) at South Putnam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.