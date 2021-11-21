Terre Haute North girls basketball coach Nathan Dillion is a man in good hands.
Take the words from the coach himself after a week of basketball from the Patriots at the North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament in Paris.
“They make my job so easy,” Dillion said.
With North on a 5-1 start to the season, punctuated by a 54-47 win over the host Tigers in the tournament championship game Saturday night, it’s easy to see why Dillion is so praise-laden.
The Patriots overcame a 24-point, five 3-pointer night from Paris guard Katelyn Littleton — and star senior forward Halie Gilbert being saddled with four fouls for over half the game — to clinch the crown, also beating Danville (Ill.) 57-19 earlier in the day for a 4-0 clean sweep of foes during their week in Edgar County. Wins over Rantoul and Champaign Central came earlier in the tourney.
It was such an encouraging performance, in fact, that Dillion is willing to put North into the upper echelon of girls hoops programs in Indiana — at least remarking that there’s real possibility to get there, he means.
“What I learned [this week] was how scary good our potential is,” Dillion said following the Paris win. “But potential means nothing without results. And so seeing the girls fight through adversity … when we’re on and we’re all clicking, I genuinely believe we’re one of the best teams in the state. And the girls believe that too.”
Paris coach Dave Tingley was clear post-game that he wanted the Tigers to dictate with a rapid tempo early, and it was indeed the hosts who rocketed out to a 19-16 lead after the first quarter following nine points from Littleton.
But pace of play slowed dramatically in the second quarter, with the teams combining for just seven points in eight minutes as Paris held on to a slim 23-19 lead. Dillion said it wasn’t his intention to try and slow the speed of the game, but what was completely his intention was his leaving Gilbert in after she recorded her fourth foul late in the second quarter.
It was a bold call, but the right one in the end. Gilbert scored 11 of her team-high 21 points in the second half, going whistle-free for the final 18 minutes as she was a critical part of a late North charge.
“I tried to focus on staying straight up and making sure I don’t foul out,” Gilbert said of her thought process once she got her fourth foul. “I’m really proud of everybody because we play together. Absolutely love it, I’m proud of every single one.”
The rate of play ramped back up in the third as Littleton stole the show for Paris, knocking down three of her triples to make up nine of the Tigers' 14 points in the quarter. But timely buckets from North’s Gilbert, Jetta Harmon, Zoe Stewart and A.J. Campbell — all of whom had double-digit points — put the score deadlocked at 37 heading into a tense final frame.
There, the Patriots got out to a 7-0 to take a 44-37 lead and never relinquished it from there, but the Tigers got close. Littleton sank one of two free throws to make it 48-47 North with 1:41 to go, but that’s as close as Paris got as empty possessions and clutch defensive plays from the Patriots sealed the deal.
“That’s just the way the game is, it either goes in or it doesn’t,” Tingley said of the game’s play late. “You get the momentum or you don’t, and they had it most of the second half. And you know, credit to them. They’re a really good team.”
Paris’ aim for a perfect tournament was spoiled after it’d beaten Danville, Charleston and Champaign Central throughout the week, leaving it with a midweek tussle at St. Joseph-Ogden ahead to try and gain some momentum before the Thanksgiving break.
But the Patriots, meanwhile, are flying high with pieces of silverware to cherish on the drive back to Vigo County — with Dillion having much to be thankful for.
“We started out the tournament slow and lacked some energy, but the girls really started to lock in these past couple of days,” Dillion said. “And then coming here today was just a different aura on our team. I couldn’t be more happy.”
PARIS (58) — Moore 0 0 0, Clark 0 0 0, Tingley 1 0 3, Coombes 2 0 4, Littleton 6 0 16, Wilson 0 0 0, Young 1 0 3, Sullivan 1 0 2, Smith 1 1 3, Mills 3 0 6, Watson 0 0 0, M.Hawkins 0 0 0, D.Hawkins 2 0 4, Rigdon 5 2 15. Totals 22 FG, 3 FT, 58 TP.
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL (25) — Robinson 1 2 4, Parastaran 1 0 2, Jones 0 0 0, Alexander 0 0 0, Barbee-Evans 0 4 4, Allen 0 0 0, Boland 1 0 3, Somers 0 0 0, Parks 1 1 3, McLeod 0 1 1, Brooks 0 0 0, Hunter 0 0 0, Easler 3 0 6, Barber 1 0 2. Totals 8 FG, 8 FT, 25 TP.
Paris=18=21=14=5=—=58
Champaign Central=1=10=6=8=—=25
3-point goals — Littleton 4, Rigdon 3, Tingley, Young, Boland.
Paris stats — Young 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Rigdon 4 rebounds; Tingley 3 assists.
PARIS (47) — Tingley 1 0 3, Coombes 3 0 6, Littleton 9 1 24, Young 0 0 0, Mills 0 1 1, D.Hawkins 2 1 5, Rigdon 4 0 8. Totals 19 FG, 3 FT, 47 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (54) — Gore 0 0 0, Harmon 3 4 10, Stewart 4 0 10, Campbell 4 3 11, Michael 1 0 2, Jensen 0 0 0, Gilbert 9 1 21. Totals 21 FG, 8 FT, 54 TP.
Paris=19=4=14=10=—=47
Terre Haute North=16=3=18=17=—=54
3-point goals — Littleton 5, Tingley, Stewart 2, Gilbert 2.
Paris stats — Young 7 rebounds, Rigdon 6 rebounds, Hawkins 6 rebounds, Tingley 3 assists.
Next — Terre Haute North (6-1) plays Nov. 30 at Mooresville. Paris (3-1) plays Tuesday at St. Joseph-Ogden.
