Patriots overcome missed foul shots

Some erratic free throw shooting down the stretch added even more tension to an already nervous high school basketball game Friday night.
But, for a change, visiting Terre Haute North won a close one, hanging on for a 51-50 nonconference win over Class A's 10th-ranked Covington.
North broke away from a 21-21 tie with eight straight points in the second quarter, then scored just four more points in the next 10 minutes.
That drought enabled the Trojans to catch and pass their visitors, and the home team led most of the second half, including a 44-41 margin with 3:19 left in the game.
"We were up eight and on the verge of controlling some things," North coach Todd Woelfle said after the game. "But give [the Trojans] credit; we could never pull away.
"We became stagnant offensively, and we missed some shots," the coach continued. "We weren't able to get the ball inside or get to the free throw line . . . and they were able to dictate tempo in the second half."
A layup by Colin Frank after a Patriot timeout cut the lead to 44-43, and the Trojans missed the front end of a one-and-one — only to have the Patriots throw the ball away.
A steal by Nas McNeal led to a 3-pointer by Mahki Johnson and a 46-44 North lead, but Covington's Alan Karrfalt came right back with a 3-pointer of his own with 1:16 left.
Matt Gauer tripled for North with 40 seconds to play, and the Trojans missed another one-and-one. Covington had to foul five straight times to get North in a bonus situation, but the Patriots missed a one-and-one of their own, got the offensive rebound, missed another front end with 5.8 seconds left and fouled on the rebound.
The Trojans missed again at the line — that made five missed one-and-ones in the quarter — and Mark Hankins got the rebound and hit clinching free throws with 2.3 seconds left. Covington's Logan Pinkerton hit a meaningless 3-pointer at the buzzer.
"It's nice to find a way to win a close game," said Woelfe, whose team has a lot of ground still to make up in that category.
Pinkerton led all scorers with 27 points — "We had a hard time staying with him," Woelfle noted — but was a big part of the erratic shooting at the line. Calvin Springer added 12 for the Trojans, all in the first half.
Johnson and Hankins had 13 points each for North, with Hankins getting five fourth-quarter rebounds. Noah Crosley didn't score but had a game-high six assists, four of them in the second quarter.
North won't be able to make up its South Vermillion game that was snowed out on Tuesday — the Wildcats have to make up conference games — but has added a Wednesday night home game against Sullivan.
