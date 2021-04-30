A thing of beauty it was not, both high school coaches agreed Friday night.
But although Terre Haute South and visiting Terre Haute North combined for at least eight errors — if 100 people were keeping scoresheets, there could have been 100 different interpretations, most with a higher error total than that — the outcome was still sweet for the Patriots, who overcame their early miscues for an 8-5 Conference Indiana win.
“Overcame” is a key word.
“A couple of errors early put us in a hole,” coach Scott Lawson of North said after the game, “but luckily we didn’t give in to it. We played all seven innings, and when you do that you give yourself a chance.”
South coach Kyle Kraemer put it a different way.
“It was a comedy of errors there,” he said. “The pressure got to our guys, and it didn’t get to [the Patriots].”
The Braves looked for at least half the game like they would be taking advantage of the Patriots. An error lengthened the bottom of the first inning until Jackson McFarland fought off several two-strike pitches before lining a two-run single, and in the bottom of the second a leadoff walk blossomed into a two-out run when Max Scamihorn got the RBI single.
The worm started to turn in the top of the third, when an error set up a two-out RBI single by Will Egger, and North got within 3-2 in the top of the fourth when a fly ball was dropped with two out.
(Outfield play was an adventure all night, and not always the fielders’ fault. The wind blew hard, not always from the same direction, and sun is usually a factor in South’s right field in the twilight hours.
“Between the wind and the shadows you can get here [the outfield was tough],” Lawson said.
“The wind was very crazy,” agreed North’s Jayson Cottrell, who was lucky enough to finish the game in left field, not right, after starting the game on the mound.)
A high throw after a dropped third strike started the rally that turned the game around in the top of the fifth. Bryson Carpenter followed with a single, and Egger got his second RBI on a popup that started in short right field and wound up just behind the bag at first.
A walk loaded the bases for Cottrell, who broke the 3-3 tie with a two-run single, his third hit of the game. “I’ve stayed after practice and hit every day,” said the Patriot senior, who had been slumping and who was robbed of a fourth hit by South’s Caleb Stultz. “My teammates helped me; they were always there cheering me on.”
A hit batter reloaded the bases; South reliever Kade Kline got a strikeout for the second out, but Cade Moore added to the two-out RBI totals with a two-run single and the Patriots led 7-3.
A leadoff walk in the bottom of the sixth set up a South rally, which included Kline’s fourth hit of the game and an error on which two runs scored. But Moore, the winning pitcher in relief, struck out the last two Braves in that inning, an RBI pinch single by Reece Bradley padded the lead, and Moore had a one-two-three seventh frame.
“I thought we’d come out and play better tonight,” Kraemer said. “Two Fridays ago we played Northview and played well, and last Friday we played well against West Vigo. But playing North was something our group couldn’t handle.”
It was the first conference win for the Patriots in a league in which, Lawson said, “If you’re not ready to play, you get beat. Tonight we were able to get a win.”
“It feels great [to win the North-South game],” said Cottrell, “but we can’t be satisfied. We get [the Braves] again next Friday [at North, a nonconference game for the traveling trophy], and we’ve got to play our butts off.”
