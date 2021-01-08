Terre Haute North’s boys basketball team has had some excruciating experiences in close games of late. Unfortunately, the Patriots had another in a Conference Indiana contest against Columbus North on Friday on Jim Jones Court.
Columbus North’s Cooper Horn made a bucket with 17 seconds left and an attempted answer by Terre Haute North’s Matt Gauer with 4 seconds left didn’t find the target as the Patriots fell 43-42 in a hard-fought, physical contest.
In a low-possession, low-mistake game, the lead switched hands six times, but the Bull Dogs were able to just barely slip past the Patriots. The last four Patriots’ games were decided by five points or less and Terre Haute North is 1-3 in those contests.
“They’re a great group of kids, we love them, but we have a small margin of error, so we can’t have wasted possessions and missed opportunities. We have to value everything we do on the floor,” Terre Haute North coach Todd Woelfle said. “We did some really good things. We just have to find a way to finish so we can get over that hump. Every close game we’ve had this year hasn’t gone our way.”
It was an even game that didn’t lend itself to any easy wrongs or rights for either team. The teams combined for only 11 turnovers. Neither shot the ball well, but neither had a rebounding advantage either as Columbus North had a slight 29-25 edge.
Woelfle cited one issue he thought hurt the Patriots.
“The effort is there, but we have to finish quarters. We didn’t finish the second quarter well, we were up 24-17, had a layup and missed it. Same thing in the third quarter. They’re a very good team. We battled. We did a good job defensively.
Terre Haute North (4-6, 1-1) also had trouble finding consistent scoring out of anyone other than Mark Hankins, who led the Patriots with 15 points. Noah Crosley and Makhi Johnson were next on the scoresheet with eight apiece. Blake Barker led Columbus North (7-2, 2-0) with 15 points.
The Patriots had a 36-35 lead entering the final quarter. Columbus North went to a physical trap that got Terre Haute North off-kilter. The Bull Dogs took two different three-point leads as the Patriots had difficulty contending with it.
“They were physical with us and it took us out of rhythm. We’re going to have to simulate that in practice. A lot of the sets we run are timing things and when they got physical it took us out of the space we wanted to be in and our timing away,” Woelfle said.
The Patriots snapped out of and a Crosley bucket at 4:32 left dropped the Patriots’ deficit to one. Both teams played deliberately, but both made mistakes as the seconds wound down. The clock wound down to 29 seconds when it appeared the Patriots had given themselves the winner as Hankins putback a Nas McNeal scoop shot to give the Patriots a 42-41 lead.
However, the Patriots couldn’t make the stop on the Bull Dogs’ possession. Horn got the ball in the post and converted with 17 seconds left to put Columbus North in front by one.
Terre Haute North hoped to get a drive of its own to the basket, but Gauer attempted a 3-pointer at the top of the key. It appeared to be off-balance, but in fact, Gauer’s hand was brushed on the shot. No call, though, and Columbus North got the rebound and the victory.
Columbus North switched defenses frequently and the first one they tried, a matchup zone, worked best in the first half. The Patriots struggled to shoot their way out of trouble, making only 2 of 9 from the field in the opening period. After a hot start, however, the Bull Dogs were only marginally better with a 5 of 15 performance from the field in the first quarter. So Columbus North only led 11-7 at the end of it.
The Bull Dogs continued to show different defensive looks. Man defense was seen briefly, but when Columbus North decided to trap Patriots as they crossed mid-court? The Patriots saw a defense they could exploit.
Terre Haute North broke the pressure and began to get better looks from the perimeter. Or, more accurately? Mark Hankins and Matt Gauer began to cash in what they got.
The pair scored all of Terre Haute North’s 17 points in the second quarter as the Patriots used an 11-0 surge to take the lead. The Patriots, who committed no turnovers in the second period, led by as much as seven in the second quarter before Columbus North closed the gap to 24-22 at halftime.
The Patriots had another 7-0 run in the third quarter to take a 35-28 lead, but the Bull Dogs scored the final two buckets of the period to tighten the contest back to a one-point margin.
Terre Haute North’s next game is a biggie. The Patriots host Terre Haute South. The game was originally going to be played at Hulman Center, but will now be played at North.
