The best thing that can be said about Terre Haute North's 12-11 win over visiting Shakamak in high school baseball is that by the end of the season, neither team will resemble the ones on Don Jennings Field on Monday night.
The host Patriots came back from an 8-2 deficit with a 10-run fifth inning, allowed the Lakers back in the game with a top of the sixth that included four wild pitches and two passed balls, and caught the last out of the game in very deep left field.
Not a thing of beauty, for so many reasons.
But the Patriots have played early-season games like that before — perhaps even last season, when they went on to win a sectional championship.
And the Lakers, let down Monday by an inexperienced bullpen, are the defending Class A state runner-up and are learning things against tough early opponents that they expect to help them in a quest to get one more postseason win this coming June.
But that knowledge didn't make Monday's game any easier to watch.
"A lot of guys played tonight who haven't played varsity baseball before," coach Scott Lawson of the Patriots pointed out.
"I'm still proud of the kids. There's no quit in 'em," said coach Jeremy Yeryar of Shakamak. "They keep fighting, trying to find a way to win."
Monday's game started with an error that helped the Lakers get three unearned runs. The visitors made it 4-0 in the second with a run that technically was earned, but the player who scored — on a balk — had reached base on an infield single because all six North infielders managed to avoid a popup that landed on the pitcher's mound.
North scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth, a bunt single by Noah Bray key to setting the table for a sacrifice fly by Kyler Dixon and an RBI single by Bryson Carpenter. That inning ended when a Patriot runner tried to score from second on an infield hit.
The Lakers immediately got four runs in the top of the fourth with the help of two Patriot errors — Brady Yeryar had a two-run single and Luke Cornelius drove in a run — and Jaxon Cox of Shakamak finished a good four-inning stint on the mound by stranding two Patriot runners in the bottom of the inning.
But four Shakamak relievers couldn't get the job done in the fifth, an inning that started with back-to-back hit batters and included three walks; a bases-loaded, two-out dropped fly ball in deep center hit by Tyler Will; and an RBI triple by Carpenter. A good argument could be made for back-to-back triples.
Unable to stand prosperity, the Patriots gave up a hit by Carson Rush, an infield hit by Riley Huckaby and another run-scoring single by Brady Yeryar — plus the four wild pitches and two passed balls. Xavier Fiscus singled with one out in the top of the seventh, and Huckaby's two-out drive was hauled in by Bray to finally end the game.
Brady Yeryar had three hits, including a double, and three RBI for the Lakers with Huckaby, Oscar Pegg, Fiscus and Rush getting two hits each and Pegg scoring three times.
Carpenter had two singles and a triple for North, with Alex Karr, Sam Glotzbach, Payton Litzenich and Bray getting two hits each, Dixon scoring twice and driving in two and Will scoring twice.
"We got to learn to finish better," coach Yeryar said after the game. "Hats off to [the Patriots]. They came back and hit the ball."
"It was just like the Riverton Parke game [another come-from-behind win]," Lawson said. "We were in the dugout saying, 'How many outs do we have left? Don't give up.' . . . but we just didn't make too many plays."
SHAKAMAK (AB-R-H-RBI) — Huckaby ss 5-2-2-0, Pegg c 3-3-2-0, Yeryar 2b 4-2-3-3, Cornelius dh 3-0-1-1, J.Cox p 0-0-0-0, O.Cox p 0-0-0-0, Cazee p 0-0-0-0, Wonders p-1b 0-0-0-0, Jenkins 1b-p 4-0-0-1, Jernigan lf 3-0-0-1, Barber cf 4-0-0-0, Fiscus rf 4-2-2-2, Rush 3b 4-2-2-0. Totals 34-11-12-6.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Dixon 3b 3-2-1-2, Will ss 2-2-0-0, Carpenter cf 4-1-3-2, Karr p-dh 3-1-2-1, Thoma p 0-0-0-0, Nicoson c 2-0-0-1, Glotzbach 1b 4-1-2-1, Bradley rf 4-1-1-1, Litzenich 2b 3-2-2-0, Bray lf 4-2-2-1. Totals 29-12-13-9.
Shakamak=310=403=0=—=11
Terre Haute North=002=0(10)0=x=—=12
E — Dixon 3, Barber 2, Yeryar, Pegg. LOB — Shakamak 5, THN 7. 2B — Yeryar. 3B — Carpenter. SB — Will, Karr. CS — Carpenter. SF — Jernigan.
Shakamak=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
J.Cox=4=7=2=2=1=5
O.Cox=0=0=2=2=0=0
Cazee=0.1=2=4=4=2=0
Wonders (L)=0.1=2=2=0=0=0
Jenkins=1.1=2=2=0=2=2
Terre Haute North=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Karr=3.2=7=8=1=1=3
Thoma (W)=3.1=5=3=2=0=3
HBP — by O.Cox (Dixon), by O.Cox (Will), by Thoma (Pegg). WP — Karr 2, J.Cox, Thoma 4. PB — Nicoson 3. Bk — Karr 2. T — 2:37.
Next — Terre Haute North (2-2) hosts Sullivan on Tuesday. Shakamak (1-3) plays Friday at North Daviess.
