It was a baffling high school basketball substitution at the time.
In the first five minutes of the third quarter Friday, Terre Haute North’s Mahki Johnson had scored 11 points — all 11 that the Patriots had — while grabbing four rebounds, blocking a shot and forcing a turnover, and the home team had cut visiting Covington’s lead from 24-14 to 32-25.
And with 2:59 left in the period, after a timeout, Johnson was no longer in the game.
Not the fault of coach Todd Woelfle, Johnson said after the Patriots had completed a comeback from a 14-0 deficit to a 49-42 win. “I was just tired; I was playing so hard,” Johnson said.
The visitors made it seem like a risky decision by going on an 8-0 run moments later to stretch their lead back to 40-28.
But Dylan Ingle ended the third quarter and started the fourth period with 3-pointers, Johnson returned to complete one of his best games ever and the Patriots dominated the last eight minutes.
The Trojans, who start four smaller guards with 6-foot post player Caleb Ellmore, are the eighth-ranked team in Class A and were all of that and more for the better part of three quarters Friday.
They forced more turnovers than North had shots in that first quarter, although Caden Mason finally broke North’s drought with a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left to cut the lead to 14-3.
Johnson’s first basket came without him touching the ball — a post entry pass was deflected by a Covington defender off the backboard and into the basket — and that started a North surge that also included a 3-pointer by Nolan White and two free throws by Johnson that cut the lead to 14-10. Covington regrouped to dominate the rest of the second quarter, however, and answered Johnson’s third-quarter run with the one of their own.
But after the two Ingle 3-pointers, Johnson rebounded his own miss to cut the lead to four, and White hit a 3-pointer from the corner.
The Trojans broke North’s press for a layup and a 42-39 lead, but Johnson scored again and Woelfle called a timeout with 4:06 left.
Eight of Covington’s 12 fourth-quarter shots came from 3-point range — something that coach Adam Ballard pointed out at least once from the sideline — and after the visitors failed to score, Mason put North ahead with another 3-pointer at 2:39. Covington tried to foul intentionally but a push wasn’t called, and North’s Dalton Sturm hit a layup instead. Then the visitors kept missing as North salted the game away at the foul line.
“To say the least, we got off to a slow start offensively,” Woelfle said afterward. “We had excellent contributions off the bench tonight from Noah Crosley, Nolan White, Dylan Ingle and Caden Mason.”
Those four Patriots combined for 27 of their team’s 49 points while Johnson’s 20 — plus a game-high 12 rebounds — took care of most of the rest. Bryson Carpenter didn’t score but did get six second-half assists.
The third-quarter explosion was “pretty much” the most productive five minutes of basketball he’d ever played, Johnson said after the game.
“At halftime we got yelled at because we were playing bad,” he added. “I wanted to step up for my senior, Dalton . . . I stepped up and took care of business.”
“Mahki is capable of doing that, and we need that from him,” Woelfle said.
Logan Pinkerton led Covington with 16 points and Ellmore had 14 points and nine rebounds.
The good ending was enough to overcome the terrible start, Woelfle decided.
“Anytime this group gets a win, that’s a good thing,” the coach said, “and it came against a very good team, regardless of class.”
“It was a big game for us,” Johnson agreed, “and we have a big game [tonight against Evansville Harrison] and next week [against fourth-ranked Lafayette Jeff], and then the sectional. I hope we’re beginning to step up.”
COVINGTON (42) — C.Ellmore 7-11 0-0 14, Pinkerton 6-10 2-2 16, Keller 3-9 0-0 7, Karrfalt 1-3 0-2 2, Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Waddell 0-2 0-0 0, Bever 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-42 FG, 2-4 FT, 42 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (49) — Hankins 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 8-12 3-6 20, Sturm 1-4 0-2 2, Gauer 0-5 0-0 0, Carpenter 0-3 0-0 0, White 2-4 2-2 8, Crosley 3-5 0-0 7, Mason 2-6 0-0 6, Ingle 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 18-43 FG, 5-10 FT, 49 TP.
Covington 14 10 16 2 — 42
Terre Haute North 3 11 17 18 — 49
3-point shooting — Covington 4-17 (Pinkerton 2-3, Keller 1-5, Brown 1-7, Karrfalt 0-2), THN 8-21 (Ingle 2-2, White 2-4, Mason 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Crosley 1-3, Sturm 0-2, Gauer 0-3). Total fouls — Covington 13, THN 7. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Covington 8, THN 13. Rebounds — Covington 21 (C.Ellmore 9), THN 35 (Johnson 12, Hankins 4, Sturm 4, Carpenter 3, Mason 3, White 2, Crosley 2, Ingle 2, Team 3). Assists — Covington 12 (Karrfalt 4), THN 14 (Carpenter 6, White 2, Mason 2, Hankins, Gauer, Crosley, Ingle). Steals — Covington 7 (Brown 2), THN 6 (Johnson 2, Hankins, White, Crosley, Ingle). Blocks — Covington 1 (Pinkerton), THN 1 (Johnson).
JV — Terre Haute North 49 (Jaden Wayt 11), Covington 31 (Dane Gerling 11).
Next — Terre Haute North (11-11) hosts Evansville Harrison and Covington (15-6) hosts South Vermillion tonight.
