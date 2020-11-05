Matt Millington wanted to see his Terre Haute North High School girls basketball team on the court before he saw it on film, he said recently. So the game tapes from last year's 10-14 Patriot season had to wait.
"I waited to watch film until I met [the Patriots]," said the first-year coach, whose family has an extensive resume in various Patriot sports. "I wanted them to come in with a blank slate."
And he's happy with what he's seen so far.
What he may have noticed when he watched those films was that last year's Patriots were pretty good when they were good, and pretty competitive even when they weren't good. North actually outscored its opponents despite that sub-.500 record last year, and some of the key reasons for that are back.
Zoe Stewart, a 5-9 junior guard, was the team's leading scorer last season at 12.8 points per game, while 5-3 senior Anslee Michael is a four-year starter with shooting range and 5-7 sophomore Preslee Michael was a force off the bench as a freshman. Those three have Patriot bloodlines too, by the way; Zoe's father is Brian Stewart (also an assistant coach) and the Michaels are daughters of former North guard Joe Michael.
Halie Gilbert, a 6-0 junior, was one of the best scorers in a crowd of Patriot frontline players last year; two more seniors, 5-6 scrapper Neila Volkmann and 5-3 Sandy Shepard, are back from injuries; and 5-9 junior A.J. Campbell has impressed her new coach with her hustle after showing some scoring ability on last year's junior varsity.
Also up from the junior varsity are 5-5 junior Karson Hart, 5-10 junior Payton Strange, 5-10 sophomore Jetta Harmon and 5-3 sophomore Hallie Hayes (yes, the Patriots could dominate in a 5-3 and under league). The other potential varsity player is a freshman with bloodlines of her own, 5-9 Mallory Millington.
"They've worked hard and they've learned a lot of new stuff," Matt Millington said of his players. "They've been very open about trying new things."
One of those new things is a defensive emphasis, he indicated.
"I'm interested right now in how we can be good defensively, and if we're able to pressure the other team," coach Millington said. "That allows you to be competitive no matter who you're playing, if you play good team defense and trust each other."
Overall, the new coach said, "I'm optimistic. I'm excited about what we can be about.
"As a player and as a coach, I've never walked into a gym for a game thinking we were not going to win."
North opens its season with a Saturday afternoon home game against Evansville Central, then faces two powerhouses the following weekend — at Avon on Nov. 13, at home against Martinsville the next night.
