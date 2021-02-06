Host Terre Haute North was almost flawless — for a half — in boys high school basketball Saturday afternoon, and that was more than enough to defeat Martinsville 60-40.
Even though Matt Gauer, one of North's leading scorers, was unavailable, the Patriots shot 60% from the field in the first two quarters, had just two turnovers and held the Artesians to just three field goals.
"We were taking [the Artesians] out of everything," Patriot guard Caden Mason said after the game, "and we were taking good shots, which led to a big lead."
"I thought we were good at both ends of the court in the first half," North coach Todd Woelfle agreed. "We took [the Artesians] out of their stuff and we disrupted their rhythm. Offensively we moved the ball and got good shots."
Mark Hankins was North's offensive leader in the first quarter, scoring 11 points including three consecutive 3-pointers that increased an 8-4 lead to 17-6.
The second quarter belonged to Nas McNeal, who came off the bench for 11 points of his own — plus another 3-pointer that went in just after Woelfle had called a timeout. "It was getting too hectic out there, and that's not my style," the coach explained later.
And in both quarters it was Mason distributing the ball, six first-half assists on his way to eight for the game. "I just try to find the open guy," he said, "or drive and kick out to the shooters."
Martinsville didn't get a second-quarter field goal until almost seven minutes had elapsed. By that time, an 11-0 Patriot run had improved the home team's lead to 30-8 and the coasting began — which wasn't good news.
The Artesians actually outscored North the rest of the way, although not by much. The Patriots shot better in the second half than in the first half, but that was partly because they had as many second-half turnovers as field goal attempts. Woelfle wasn't nearly as happy with the last 16 minutes.
"We got sloppy in the second half," he said afterward. "In order for us to win in the [state] tournament, it takes a full 32 minutes — but we did a lot of good things today."
Hankins had game-high totals of 16 points and five rebounds for North, with McNeal scoring 13 and Colin Frank — who took Gauer's spot in the starting lineup — adding 12. Mason had seven points plus his eight assists.
Martinsville, which got no closer than 16 points in the second half, was led by 10 points by Ty Johnson. The Artesians were perfect at the foul line, 16 for 16, but shot just 29% from the field.
MARTINSVILLE (40) — Cheatham 3-8 2-2 8, Lynn 2-4 3-3 7, Stout 1-2 0-0 2, Rautenkranz 2-6 2-2 7, T.Johnson 2-5 5-5 10, Shrake 1-6 0-0 2, Frederick 0-2 2-2 2, Wolff 0-2 2-2 2, Deckard 0-2 0-0 0, Pruett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-38 FG, 16-16 FT, 40 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (60) — Hankins 6-10 0-0 16, M.Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Frank 4-6 4-6 12, Carpenter 1-2 1-2 4, Mason 1-3 5-7 7, McNeal 6-7 0-0 13, Ingle 1-2 0-0 2, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Crosley 0-0 0-0 0, Wayt 0-0 0-0 0, Maxwell 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 20-32 FG, 14-21 FT, 60 TP.
Martinsville=6=6=8=20=—=40
Terre Haute North=17=16=7=20=—=60
3-point shooting — Martinsville 2-10 (T.Johnson 1-2, Rautenkranz 1-4, Cheatham 0-1, Wolff 0-1, Frederick 0-2), THN 6-10 (Hankins 4-6, McNeal 1-1, Carpenter 1-2, Mason 0-1). Total fouls — Martinsville 16, THN 14. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — McNeal. Turnovers — Martinsville 17, THN 13. Rebounds — Martinsville 23 (Wolff 5), THN 23 (Hankins 5, M.Johnson 3, Carpenter 3, McNeal 3, Frank 2, Mason 2, Wayt 2, Ingle, Team 2). Assists — Martinsville 8 (Cheatham 2, Rautenkranz 2), THN 17 (Mason 8, Hankins 2, M.Johnson 2, Frank 2, Carpenter, Ingle, Kelly). Steals — Martinsville 5 (Cheatham, Lynn, Rautenkranz, Deckard, Pruett), THN 6 (Hankins 2, Frank 2, McNeal, Kelly). Blocks — Martinsville 1 (Shrake), THN 2 (Frank 2).
JV — Terre Haute North 72 (Will Blundell 13, Ethan Scott 10), Martinsville 46 (Will Bastin 9).
Next — Terre Haute North (10-8) plays Friday at Bloomington North. Martinsville (3-12) hosts Mooresville that night.
