Patriots hoping depth can carry them in boys swimming sectional

Terre Haute South is hosting the IHSAA boys swimming and diving sectional, which will start with the preliminary round Thursday and conclude with the consolation and final rounds Saturday, in the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
Thursday’s action will kick off at 5:30 p.m., with Saturday’s first event slated for 9 a.m. and the final round going off at 1 p.m.
Plainfield is ranked 15th in the state and Avon 22nd, making them the likely favorites to capture the team championship. Terre Haute North hopes to slip in there somewhere and Terre Haute South very well could be next in line.
“I think the Patriot boys are as rested and energetic as I have ever seen a team the day before prelims,” Terre Haute North coach Mike Williams said Wednesday. “It will be a fight for the top three again this year and I have tremendous respect for Scott Johnson [Plainfield’s coach] and Jon Karr [Avon’s coach] — their kids are well-coached and always swim fast at the sectional.
“But all 24 of the Patriots that are entered in individual events are top-16 seeds and 13 of those are top-eight seeds. Tyler Sommer is the No. 1 seed in the 50[-yard] freestyle and the 100 free and I expect we will do very well in the 100 [butter]fly with seniors George West [two-seed] and Andre Ponsot [three-seed]. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Tyler and George West go one-two in the 50 free and Tyler and Nathan Gauer go one-two in the 100 free.
“I also think we will see something very special from the relays again this year. I spoke to the boys at a team dinner [Tuesday] night and reminded them that individuals win events, but teams win meets. This weekend will be no exception. We have tremendous depth and these boys are as committed to each other’s success as they are to their own. I’m just not sure what more a coach could ask for from his kids.”
Terre Haute South, which lost to Terre Haute North 126-60 in a regular-season meet last month, has a smaller roster than coach Cristina Elliott would prefer. But she insists her girls will give their all.
“Being one of the smaller teams in our sectional with only 13 swimmers and divers, every opportunity to step up on the block and board matters,” she said.
“All three of our relays are seeded in the top eight (A Final) and sophomore Ike Hults has a good shot at placing within the top four and qualifying for the regional. Senior Fletcher Cook is ready to rock the water in both the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle, seeded 24th and 18th respectively. Freshman Andrew Larsen is seeded 10th in the 100 backstroke, so we are setting our sights on qualifying for the A final during prelims. Eight of our races are on the cusp of the top 16 in their events and 12 are within the top 28. All in all, I am proud of the Braves individual and team gains up until this point. No matter the overall score at sectional, I am anticipating that we can drop time and improve our seeding.”
First-place sectional winners in each event will qualify for the state finals next weekend, plus a few assorted others. In diving, first- through fourth-place sectional winners will qualify for the regional Tuesday evening at Brownsburg.
