Host Terre Haute North built a big lead and needed it Wednesday night, holding off a furious comeback by Mooresville for a 58-53 boys high school basketball victory in the season openers for both teams.
The visiting Pioneers brought a new coach — Shabaz Khaliq, who coached a state runner-up team at Fort Wayne North a few years ago — and also a couple of post players bigger than anyone the Patriots had.
But North's style of play — and the clever inside scoring of Colin Frank — made the visitors' big guys irrevelant, and the Patriots shot at least 50% from the field in every quarter (58% for the game) to pull away in the second and third periods.
"Offensively we were very efficient, especially in the second quarter," Patriot coach Todd Woelfle said after the game.
Both teams were efficient in the first quarter, which had two ties and six lead changes and ended with the Patriots leading 19-18 after two free throws by Chris Owens with 2.2 seconds left.
Mooresville went ice cold at that point, however, and didn't hit from the field for more than half of the second quarter. The Patriots built a 27-19 lead, then closed out the half with 3-pointers by Mark Hankins and Alex Ross to take a 33-24 lead at the break.
The third quarter was a little more of the same, and the home team scored nine straight late in the period to take a 49-31 lead that would be the game's biggest. Then . . .
"The game got really physical in the second half," Woelfle said later, "and we didn't value our possessions like we need to."
The press that the Pioneers began to apply in the third quarter took hold in the fourth quarter, and after Mooresville got the last basket of the third quarter, it opened the fourth quarter on a 12-4 run that brought the visitors within 53-45.
Bryson Carpenter, trapped along the sideline, somehow got a pass to Damon Sturm for a Patriot basket that restored a 10-point lead, but the Pioneers weren't finished. They came back with the next eight points — making it a 22-6 run in a little less than eight minutes — and it was a two-point game with a little over a minute to play.
But the Patriots, who had helped make it close by missing four straight free throws — including a pair of one-and-one opportunities — to start the quarter, got two clutch shots from the line by Isaac Ross with 1:01 left and Mooresville didn't score again.
As scary as the game became in its final minutes, Woelfle wasn't going to give it back. North lost 67-45 at Mooresville last season in a game that was nowhere near that close.
"We did enough to get a win on opening night, and the kids are happy," the coach said. "Colin Frank did a nice job inside, and Mark Hankins was held in check [offensively] but did a lot of other things to help us win. Our depth showed, and everybody [among the nine Patriots who played] made a positive contribution."
Frank had team-high totals of 14 points and eight rebounds for North. Hankins was held to 12 points but had five steals and four assists and Carpenter had six assists. The Ross twins combined for 14 points without missing a shot.
Zach Woodson scored 14 points for Mooresville, while Jaxson Nielsen came off the bench for 10 points.
• Humphrey Award — A pregame ceremony honored North's Sturm as the 2021 Humphrey Award winner as Vigo County's most valuable high school football player.
MOORESVILLE (53) — Patterson 2-8 2-4 6, DeFur 0-1 0-0 0, Wiley 1-2 0-0 2, Holtzclaw 2-3 0-0 6, Woodson 6-13 0-0 14, Reeves 4-10 0-1 8, DeVaughan 0-0 0-0 0, Denny 3-5 0-0 7, Nielsen 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 22-50 FG, 2-5 FT, 53 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (58) — Hankins 2-9 7-10 12, A.Ross 3-3 0-0 9, Frank 7-10 0-0 14, Carpenter 1-3 0-1 3, Sturm 2-3 1-3 6, Owens 1-2 3-4 5, I.Ross 1-1 2-2 5, Scott 1-1 0-0 2, Maxwell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-33 FG, 13-20 FT, 58 TP.
Mooresville=18=6=9=20=—=53
Terre Haute North=19=14=16=9=—=58
3-point shooting — Mooresville 7-16 (Holtzclaw 2-3, Nielsen 2-3, Woodson 2-7, Denny 1-2, Reeves 0-1), THN 7-13 (A.Ross 3-3, Carpenter 1-1, I.Ross 1-1, Sturm 1-2, Hankins 1-6). Total fouls — Mooresville 19, THN 11. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Mooresville 15, THN 14. Rebounds — Mooresville 27 (Reeves 7), THN 25 (Frank 8, Hankins 4, Sturm 3, Owens 3, I.Ross, Scott, Maxwell, Team 4). Assists — Mooresville 14 (Woodson 4), THN 14 (Carpenter 6, Hankins 4, A.Ross, Sturm, Owens, I.Ross). Steals — Mooresville 13 (Denny 4), THN 10 (Hankins 5, Sturm 3, A.Ross, Owens). Blocks — Mooresville 1 (Reeves), THN 2 (Frank 2).
JV — Terre Haute North 43 (Kavish Reddy 16, Jack Halls 12), Mooresville 41 (Alec Dennis 17, Jayden Enderle 11).
Next — Terre Haute North (1-0) plays Evansville Central at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hulman Center. Mooresville (0-1) is at Avon that night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.