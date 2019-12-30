Almost a month ago, when Terre Haute North’s ping-pong ball came out of the hopper first in the drawing for First Financial Wabash Valley Classic high school basketball pairings — meaning at 10 a.m. opening game — coach Todd Woelfle noted that his team would have to earn more sleep through its four days by winning games to get later starting times.
Monday night, the Patriots completed their quest, going from winning Game 1 to winning Game 28 and holding off surging Linton 66-62 in the championship game on their own court.
Let’s face it: North winning a Classic isn’t news anymore. Monday’s title was the Patriots’ 10th in 20 seasons, and Woelfle teams have won seven in the past 12 years.
But the manner in which the Patriots prevail always seems to be interesting. Last year was a 30-point whipping over Linton, in a tournament the Patriots entered without a victory, and this year was a monumental comeback in the semifinals over undefeated Sullivan, then nearly a monumental collapse in the championship game against the Miners.
Linton also was unbeaten and ranked first in the state in Class 2A.
After a 10-10 first quarter Monday, the Patriots threatened to repeat their domination of the Miners for most of the next two periods. An 8-3 run to close out the first half widened North’s lead to 27-18, and it was 46-27 in the last minute of the third quarter. The Patriots were defending hard, with Bryson Carpenter and Mahki Johnson putting clamps on Lincoln Hale and Kip Fougerousse respectively, and made their first seven shots of the third quarter to stretch their halftime advantage even more.
But Fougerousse made a three-point play for the Miners, and Josh Pyne followed with two free throws before the quarter ended. Hale opened the fourth quarter with a three-point play and Devyn Robertson got an offensive rebound and passed to Fougerousse for a 3-pointer. After Johnson was called for an illegal screen — his fourth foul — Fougerousse hit another 3-pointer at the other end and suddenly that 19-point lead had melted to 46-41 in a span of about three minutes.
The word “collapse” a couple of paragraphs ago almost never applies to North in a Classic, and Dalton Sturm — who has made many clutch shots in his Patriot career — stopped the bleeding by hitting another. Then 3-pointers by Matt Gauer, Mark Hankins and Gauer again enabled the Patriots to have an 11-3 run of their own. It was 57-44 with a little over three minutes left, and it appeared the Patriots were safe.
They weren’t. Trailing 61-48 with 2:11 left after a pair of Gauer free throws, Linton got a 3-pointer from Hale; a 3-pointer from Fougerousse after a missed one-and-one attempt; and a four-point play by Fougerousse after another missed free throw by the Patriots. There were still 59.2 seconds left to play, Linton was within three at 61-58 — and the Miners got the ball back when Robertson forced Gauer into a tieup.
The Miners missed a 3-pointer for a tie, however, and Gauer rebounded and was fouled. He wound up hitting five free throws down the stretch as the Patriots survived.
Gauer finished with 21 points for the Patriots, giving him 34 in five quarters after scoring 13 fourth-quarter points in the Sullivan win. Entering the tournament in a massive shooting slump, he probably made history by being named Most Outstanding Player despite never starting a game.
“It was rough not scoring,” he said after the game, “but the confidence my teammates and coach Woelfle had in me to keep shooting, and the way they passed me the ball . . . today we took the momentum from last year by showing we have different players who can step up on different nights.”
“I was pleased with the way we kept our composure when Linton made a run,” said Woelfle, making sure to insert “total team effort” into the conversation as well. “[The Miners are] an experienced basketball team with very good players, and we were able to withstand that.”
Hankins had 15 points and Sturm, the lone senior, added 14 for North. Hale had 22 points and Fougerousse 16 for Linton — 26 of those 38 points in the fourth quarter — while Robertson scored eight and had a game-high 10 rebounds. “He plays hard. An absolutely great motor,” coach Joey Hart of the Miners said of Robertson.
The fact that it took the Linton stars until the fourth quarter to get untracked meant Carpenter and Johnson were as responsible as any other Patriots for the win.
“They did a pretty good job on Lincoln and Kip,” said Woelfle. “Obviously we were trying to limit their efficiency. We’ve grown as a basketball team on both ends in this tournament.”
“I’m just happy coach Woelfle puts trust in me guarding good players,” said Johnson, who battled Sullivan’s Kevin Palmer a night earlier.
“I think I’ve grown a lot as a player [the last four games],” said Carpenter, coincidentally an AAU teammate of the Linton freshmen. “I’ve played defense on a lot of good players, and I’ve limited my turnovers.”
“We played really bad basketball for about three quarters,” Hart said. “We finally started seeing the ball go in, and we started playing downhill.
“We expected to win,” added Hart, one of Woelfle’s closest coaching friends, “but Todd tricked us and played to win . . . we’d like to have the second quarter back.”
“We just keep our composure through adversity,” said Sturm — who may still have the championship trophy with him — afterward. “We know if we do things right we’ll come out on top 99% of the time.”
“We need to use this as motivation and just keep playing,” said Hankins (”tremendous basketball IQ,” according to Woelfle). “The competition gets stiffer but we’ve just got to play through it and play as a team.”
The 6-foot-4 Hankins, who admits to weighing “145 on a good day,” had seven rebounds and three steals to finish off an outstanding tournament of his own.
“Being smart, I guess,” is his biggest asset, the sophomore said, “and playing my role. I score sometimes, but a lot of guys are giving me good looks.”
Doomed to go through another year being teased about the tournament being the TWI, Woelfle simply said, “This tournament is about the players and fans and the media coverage it receives, and that’s what makes it great.”
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (66) — Hankins 5-10 2-2 15, Johnson 3-8 2-3 8, Sturm 6-11 0-0 14, Carpenter 2-5 1-3 5, Crosley 0-0 0-0 0, Gauer 5-10 6-7 21, Mason 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 22-47 FG, 11-16 FT, 66 TP.
LINTON (62) — Hale 7-17 7-8 22, Fougerousse 5-15 2-2 16, Hart 3-4 0-0 7, Robertson 3-7 1-2 8, Pyne 1-2 4-4 6, Cook 1-4 0-0 3, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, B.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Goodman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 FG, 14-16 FT, 62 TP.
Terre Haute North=10=17=19=20=—=66
Linton=10=8=14=30=—=62
3-point shooting — THN 11-26 (Gauer 5-9, Hankins 3-7, Sturm 2-6, Mason 1-2, Carpenter 0-2), Linton 8-24 (Fougerousse 4-9, Hart 1-1, Cook 1-3, Robertson 1-4, Hale 1-7). Total fouls — THN 16, Linton 17. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — THN 8, Linton 6. Rebounds — THN 31 (Hankins 7, Sturm 6, Gauer 6, Johnson 3, Carpenter, Crosley, Mason, Team 6), Linton 31 (Robertson 10, Hart 7, Hale 5, Fougerousse 5, Pyne 3, Team 1). Assists — THN 16 (Carpenter 5, Sturm 3, Crosley 3, Johnson 2, Mason 2, Hankins), Linton 7 (Hale 3, Fougerousse 2, Robertson 2). Steals — THN 4 (Hankins 3, Gauer), Linton 2 (Robertson 2). Blocks — THN 1 (Hankins), Linton 3 (Fougerousse, Robertson, Pyne).
Next — Both teams play Saturday. Terre Haute North (6-4) hosts Plainfield and Linton (8-1) plays Barr-Reeve at Southridge.
