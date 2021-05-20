A second-place finish has never looked better than it did to Jesiah Richardson and his Terre Haute North teammates Thursday night.
The host Patriots, seeking their third straight boys track and field sectional championship, had been comfortably ahead — by more than 20 points at one juncture — until a couple of late field events tightened the point spread. And with South's Donnie Smock and Tyler Marley threatening to go one-two in shot put, the final event of the meet as it turned out, the Braves were in a position for a come-from behind win.
But Richardson, on his final attempt, launched the metal ball 44 feet, putting him between the two Braves and clinching North's 145.5-142 win.
"I think it does [clinch the team championship]," a happy Richardson said moments later. "There was a lot of pressure on me to finish strong [with fans from both teams surrounding the shot put area and responding loudly to each attempt]. I tried my hardest to finish it out."
"We had guys step up in every event," an equally happy coach Aaron Gadberry said of the Patriots, who didn't have a double winner in individual events. "Everybody did their job.
"Jesiah Richardson stepped up under pressure, and that was huge . . . I'm so proud of these kids," coach Gadberry continued.
Ian Gadberry, the coach's son, had pulled away from a three-men race against Northview's Jcim Grant and Sullivan's Dossan Lamb in the 3,200-meter run moments earlier, an outcome that looked like it might put the Patriots too far ahead to be caught.
"It was a great race," the younger Gadberry said. "The goal was go to out and put a gap between [the leaders and the rest of the field], and the last 800 was a matter of guts and holding on for dear life."
His father, Ian said, "is very excited right now . . . our sprints really showed tonight. We're all excited, hoping for a major upset [South had beaten North in both the regular-season dual meet and in the Big Four meet]."
"We've been striving so hard for this all year," Richardson said later.
South was involved in two races decided by 0.01 of a second, with Cael Light overtaking North's Anthony Adams to win by that margin in the 800 but Brayden Bender unable to catch Sullivan's Caleb Hughes in the 4x100 relay.
"I was about five or 10 meters behind," Light said of his second win of the night, having also taken the 1,600. "I was just going for places today, to score as many [team] points as possible. [Teammate] Eric [Haworth] did better than he was supposed to do [finishing fourth] and we wound up with 15 points [in the 800]."
The Sullivan victory in the sprint relay was led off by William Newby, giving the muscular sprinter part of three victories after he won both the 100 and 200.
"I had some rough block starts," Newby said, "but I had some pretty good times. There was great competition today, and great weather too."
Perhaps not every competitor was thrilled with the mid-80s temperatures, but Newby loved them — "Better than cold," he said — and Aaron Gadberry had said earlier in the week that he'd been hoping for hot weather too.
"I think we won two years ago [Thursday's win was North's third straight boys sectional title] on a real hot day," the coach said, "so mentally I think our guys like that heat — superstition more than anything."
Ian Gadberry was part of North's winning 4x800 team, while other Patriot wins came from Donald Dean in high jump and Keegan Collins in discus.
Other South wins were by Bender in high hurdles and long jump, plus the 4x400 relay. Also winning were Grant Bell of Sullivan in pole vault, Colton Clifford of North Putnam in the 400 and Gabe Garcia of the Cougars in the intermediate hurdles.
Top three in each event and top three relay teams are eligible to compete next Thursday at the Bloomington North Regional.
Team scores — Terre Haute North 145.5, Terre Haute South 142, Sullivan 72, Northview 69.5, North Putnam 45, West Vigo 40, South Vermillion 32.5, Parke Heritage 21, Greencastle 15, South Putnam 13.5, Clay City 13, North Central 7, Riverton Parke 5, Cloverdale 3.
4x800 — Terre Haute North (Patrick O'Connor, Ian Gadberry, Dylan Zeck, Anthony Adams) 8:05.99, Northview (Corbin Butts, Jcim Grant, Nolan White, Thomas Chapman) 8:13.57, Terre Haute South (Ethan Aidoo, Eric Haworth, Mason Cranford, Cael Light) 8:31.60, Sullivan 8:43.84, South Vermillion 9:16.08, Clay City 9:29.94, Riverton Parke 9:32.09, South Putnam 9:43.72.
HH — Brayden Bender (THS) 14.83, Gabe Garcia (NP) 16.16, Will Thomas (WV) 16.77, John Garrison (Nv) 17.24, Zach Collins (THN) 17.36, Darren Suits (NC) 17.69, Jacob Ramsay (PH) 18.09, Zachary Ferris (Nv) 18.13.
100 — William Newby (Sul) 11.16, Eli Moody (THN) 11.23, Caleb Hughes (Sul) 11.55, Eli Roach (WV) 11.57, Joel Gooch (PH) 11.61, Parker Brown (THS) 11.65, Zander Wilbur (WV) 11.68, Dalton Payton (SV) 11.78.
1,600 — Light (THS) 4:27.14, Zeck (THN) 4:28.39, Adams (THN) 4:30.17, Grant (Nv) 4:35.15, Chapman (Nv) 4:37.66, Bryce Stateler (WV) 4:48.41, Jacob Hogg (CC) 4:55.93, Cranford (THS) 4:57.68.
4x100 — Sullivan (Newby, Luke Adams, Charles Padgett II, Hughes) 44.04, Terre Haute South (Jacob Jackson, Brown, James Mallory, Bender) 44.05, West Vigo (Wilbur, Deshaun Lowe, Preston Montgomery, Roach) 44.55, Terre Haute North 45.26, Parke Heritage 45.72, Greencastle 45.75, Clay City 49.31, North Putnam 49.84.
400 — Colton Clifford (NP) 50.54, Nick Bement (THS) 51.17, Jaden Wayt (THN) 51.37, Nolan Hackleman (NP) 52.12, David Hock (THN) 53.00, Trysten Hightower (RP) 53.99, Lamar Moore (G) 54.29, Johnavon Rich (THS) 54.31.
IH — Garcia (NP) 40.79, Garrison (Nv) 42.38, Jack Dailey (THN) 42.82, Tyler Peterson (THS) 43.26, Suits (NC) 43.86, Jace Hill (THS) 44.86, Ramsay (PH) 44.99, Carter Hemrich (WV) 45.03.
800 — Light (THS) 1:57.13, Adams (THN) 1:57.14, Zeck (THN) 1:59.01, Haworth (THS) 2:00.09, C.Butts (Nv) 2:05.36, N.White (Nv) 2:06.52, William King (Sul) 2:08.43, Chase Ashcraft (Clov) 2:09.69.
200 — Newby (Sul) 22.54, Moody (THN) 22.99, Brown (THS) 23.10, Roach (WV) 23.20, Payton (SV) 23.52, Joshua Wright (Nv) 23.58, Stuart Nichols (G) 23.64, Hughes (Sul) 23.80.
3,200 — Gadberry (THN) 9:52.43, Grant (Nv) 10:06.62, Dossan Lamb (Sul) 10:11.97, O'Connor (THN) 10:17.29, Aidoo (THS) 10:27.36, Stateler (WV) 10:34.87, Tate Alcorn (THS) 10:39.35, Carter Mullenix (Nv) 10:51.08.
4x400 — Terre Haute South (Bement, Haworth, Peterson, Light) 3:29.21, Terre Haute North (Wayt, Hayden McCarty, Zeck, Hock) 3:29.77, North Putnam (Clifford, Garcia, Matt Farrington, Corie Stancombe) 3:30.73, Sullivan 3:37.60, West Vigo 3:38.00, Northview 3:44.41, Cloverdale 3:47.89, Parke Heritage 3:49.38.
HJ — Donald Dean (THN) 6-0, Nas McNeal (PH) 5-10, Mason Laswell (CC) 5-8, Brice Hill (SP) and Owen Tipton (Nv) and Damon Sturm (THN) and Luke Bush (SV) 5-6, Ike Hults (THS) 5-6.
PV — Grant Bell (Sul) 13-0, Trenton Tuberose (THS) 11-0, Dailey (THN) 11-0, Nate Lommock (THS) 10-0, Hemrich (WV) 10-0, Jack Stewart (Sul) 10-0, Dillon White (Nv) 10-0, Griffin Klingerman (THN) 9-0.
LJ — Bender (THS) 20-2 1/2, Nichols (G) 19-11, Brown (THS) 19-10, Wright (Nv) 18-11 1/2, Andrew Siples (Nv) 18-11 1/4, Hackleman (NP) 18-9 1/4, Matt Farrington (NP) 18-6 1/4, Nathan Hayes (Sul) 18-5 1/2.
D — Keegan Collins (THN) 142-8, Joey Shew (SV) 137-4, Connor Hilburn (SP) 132-2, Dylan Ingle (THN) 122-11, Donnie Smock (THS) 110-8, James Mancourt (SV) 108-4, Colton McKee (Nv) 106-0, Tristan Drake (Sul) 104-8.
SP — Smock (THS) 46-7 1/2, Jesiah Richardson (THN) 44-0, Tyler Marley (THS) 43-8 1/2, Shew (SV) 43-3 1/2, Mancourt (SV) 42-7, Hilburn (SP) 42-2, Drake (Sul) 41-6, Montgomery (WV) 40-9.
