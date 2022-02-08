Mark Hankins had 10 of his game-high 13 points in the first quarter Tuesday night as host Terre Haute North put on a defensive clinic in a 52-32 win over Robinson in boys high school basketball.
The Patriots led 13-9 after that period, but held the Maroons to six points in the second quarter and just two points in the fourth period.
Noah Gilmore had 12 points for Robinson and Nathan Wernz scored eight, but high-scoring Cooper Loll was held to just three points in an effort led by Damon Sturm.
Chris Owens added nine points and Alex Ross scored eight for the Patriots.
Now 18-2, North hosts Bloomington North on Friday in a game with major Conference Indiana implications. Robinson, 9-12, plays Saturday in the T-town Shootout at Teutopolis.
