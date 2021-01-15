Patriots hold Braves to 32 points, win going away

In retrospect, the matchup was a good one for host Terre Haute North in Conference Indiana boys high school basketball Friday night.
Visiting Terre Haute South has two primary scorers in Amariyae Wilson and Brylan Apholone, the Patriots have two defensive stoppers in Mahki Johnson and Bryson Carpenter. And on Friday defense won, the Patriots keeping The Shoe with a 57-32 victory.
“It was a good team effort, and it started on the defensive end,” North coach Todd Woelfle said afterward. “Mahki and Bryson did a good job, and other guys were always there to help.”
North got off to an 13-0 lead in the first quarter, and until the start of the fourth period there were many in the crowd of parents — on both sides — waiting for the South spurt to come.
It never did, and in the fourth quarter the Patriots got hot and the Braves, shooting 25% from the field after three quarters, got even colder.
“Tip your hats to [the Patriots],” coach Maynard Lewis of South said after the game. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well, just an off night. They came out ready to play.”
The 13-point lead shrank to 16-7 by the end of the quarter as Wilson got five points, and when Apholone hit a 3-pointer early in a cold second quarter for both teams, South was within 18-10 — the closest the Braves would get, as it turned out.
North answered with another 7-0 run; at halftime the South defense had allowed just 25 points, but the Braves trailed by 12.
“The effort was there,” Lewis said. “Defensively, the effort was there . . . we had a fairly good first half [defensively] but we didn’t make any shots.”
South had its only double-figure offensive quarter in the third period, but still trailed by 12 — 37-25 — heading into the last eight minutes. And from there the Braves were 1 for 14 from the field while North didn’t miss a shot from the field, from the foul line or from behind the arc until the outcome was no longer in doubt.
Leading all scorers was North’s Matt Gauer, which is not unusual. A possible difference Friday night was that all but three of Gauer’s points came around the basket, and he also was the game’s leading rebounder with eight.
“I’m one of the bigger guys on the team, so we had to move me down there [to the low post],” said the 6-foot-3 Patriot senior, whose shooting range is unlimited. “I had to become more versatile. Being around the rim and getting rebounds is how I can help the team.”
“He did a nice job playing inside-out instead of outside-in,” Woelfle said of Gauer. “We were able to get more scoring in the post instead of living and dying with the 3-point shot.”
“It gets me into the flow of the game a little better,” added Gauer, who demonstrated some effective post moves. “Coach [Aaron] Justice does a great job working with me, and so does coach [Nate] Blank.”
Johnson added 12 points for the Patriots, while Mark Hankins had seven points and seven rebounds. Wilson scored 10 for South, but no other Braves had more than six. Cortez Hanes had seven rebounds.
If there was a bright spot for the Braves, it was work off the bench by Andrece Miller (in just his second game back from a football injury), Dontarius Alvarez and Nick Bement in the absence of usual sixth man Caleb Stultz, who is recovering from illness.
“These are really great kids,” Lewis emphasized afterward. “We’re getting deeper, but little things just add up. We’ve got to trend upward, so we can make some noise late in the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.