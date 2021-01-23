When visiting Terre Haute North scored the first five points of the fourth quarter of Conference Indiana high school basketball Saturday night at Southport, taking a 48-41 lead that was the biggest of the game to that point, coach Todd Woelfle of the Patriots knew better than to relax.
North had been in five games earlier in the season that came down to the last possession, and was 0-5 in those games — the difference between its 7-7 record and a 12-2 slate. And this game looked like it could be another.
"We definitely like to make things interesting," Woelfle said, after his team had given up all but a point of that seven-point lead and missed seven fourth-quarter free throws, three of them the front ends of one-and-ones.
But, for once, the outcome was a good one for the Patriots. They shut out the host Cardinals on their last seven possessions, won the rebound battle against a bigger team and made enough free throws to pull out a 52-47 win that kept them right in the middle of the conference race.
"We've been in a lot of close games," Woelfle added. "It's nice to be in one and find a way to win."
The game was tied for the sixth and final time when Southport's Keyon Miller hit a pair of free throws with 43.1 seconds left in the third quarter, but Caden Mason's tip-in at the buzzer put North ahead 43-41.
A 3-pointer by Mark Hankins and an inside basket by Colin Frank made it 48-41, but an easy finish was not in the cards (no pun intended). Miller hit two free throws; after North's first missed one-and-one, Miller scored again; and Miller added another basket with 2:25 left to make it a 48-47 game.
A spectacular block by Southport's Nickens Lemba erased a Patriot layup, but Southport couldn't score. Twice more the Patriots missed one-and-one opportunities, twice more they got defensive stops. Miller finally missed a shot and Lemba was called for traveling after soaring for the rebound, and North had the ball with a long 14 seconds remaining.
"Defensively, we were pretty good," Woelfle noted. "Coach [Nate] Blank did a nice job with the scouting report, and the guys were locked in."
In those last 14 seconds, with North now in the double bonus, first Mahki Johnson, then Matt Gauer, then Hankins twice split pairs of free throws, with the Cardinals helping out with a technical foul for having six players on the court after a timeout and Hankins stealing one long Southport pass.
"There's nothing better than winning on the road," according to Woelfle.
After the Cardinals hit their first three shots from the field, the first two of them 3-pointers, North went on a 10-0 run to take a 14-8 lead before the game turned into a possession-by-possession war. Miller scored twice in a row early in the second quarter to tie the score at 17, and it was a one-possession game almost the entire rest of the way. North was controlling the game offensively, but Southport shot 70% from 3-point range in the first three quarters and Miller took care of the rest for the home team.
"We did a good job valuing possessions, and we got good shots," Woelfle said. "We made sure we made [the Cardinals] work defensively."
Gauer led the Patriots with 20 points and eight rebounds and Hankins scored 15 with four assists. Mason scored nine with four assists and Frank did a good job filling in after Johnson picked up his third and fourth fouls in the first 19 seconds of the third quarter.
Miller had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Cardinals, with little Donte McDonald sinking four 3-pointers for 12 points.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (52) — Hankins 5-9 4-6 15, Johnson 1-2 1-2 4, Gauer 6-13 4-6 20, Carpenter 0-2 0-1 0, Mason 4-5 0-1 9, Crosley 0-0 0-0 0, Ingle 0-0 0-0 0, Frank 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 18-34 FG, 9-16 FT, 52 TP.
SOUTHPORT (47) — Lemba 2-5 1-3 5, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Kamara 1-2 0-0 3, Miller 8-15 5-5 22, McDonald 4-8 0-0 12, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Handlon 1-2 0-0 3, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Lian 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-35 FG, 6-8 FT, 47 TP.
Terre Haute North=14=15=14=9=—=52
Southport=11=15=15=6=—=47
3-point shooting — THN 7-18 (Gauer 4-9, Johnson 1-2, Mason 1-2, Hankins 1-3, Carpenter 0-2), Southport 7-14 (McDonald 4-8, Kamara 1-2, Miller 1-2, Handlon 1-2). Total fouls — THN 10, Southport 19. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — THN 7, Southport 8. Rebounds — THN 23 (Gauer 8, Hankins 4, Mason 4, Carpenter 2, Frank, Team 4), Southport 20 (Lemba 6). Assists — THN 12 (Hankins 4, Mason 4, Carpenter 2, Johnson, Frank), Southport 9 (Miller 5). Steals — THN 5 (Carpenter 2, Hankins, Gauer, Mason), Southport 2 (Jones 2). Blocks — THN 5 (Frank 3, Hankins, Carpenter), Southport 1 (Lemba).
JV — Terre Haute North 48 (Jaden Wayt 14, Damon Sturm 12), Southport 37 (Jayden Davis 10).
Next — Terre Haute North (8-7, 3-1 Conference Indiana) hosts West Vigo on Tuesday. Southport (1-9, 0-2) plays Friday at Columbus North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.