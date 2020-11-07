Matt Millington's first game as girls high school basketball coach at Terre Haute North couldn't have gone much better Saturday evening, as his Patriots recovered from a lull in the middle of the first half to race past visiting Evansville Central 68-40.
Zoe Stewart opened her junior season with a star turn, going for a game-high 25 points plus seven assists and six rebounds, but she wasn't the whole story and didn't have to be as many Patriots took turns making critical plays.
Coach Millington said after the game that his postgame speech to his team went something like this: "I thought we looked like a group of really talented players who played hard, but who are still trying to learn a new system."
North raced to a 7-0 lead as Stewart assisted on each of the first three baskets — a 3-pointer by Anslee Michael, a jumper by Halie Gilbert and a drive by A.J. Campbell.
Then the Patriots cooled off, while Central star Amaya Thomas started pounding the offensive boards, and early in the second quarter the lead had been trimmed to 12-11. Then sophomore Preslee Michael, who was being rested after starting the game, was called on again — at the suggestion, she said, of junior varsity coach Greg Chiado.
"[Chiado] said, 'Get her in there,' " the younger of the Michael sisters said after the game. "We were starting to lose some energy, and I wanted to go in and pick it back up."
Mission accomplished. Preslee Michael scored the next two baskets to restore a five-point lead and added two assists and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer before the half ended with the Patriots ahead 26-14.
"She can really shoot the ball," coach Millington said, a statement that applies to either of the sisters.
The visiting Bears were still hanging tough near the midpoint of the third quarter, twice getting within eight points, and were trailing 33-24 when Stewart took over. A basket, helped by Campbell's post feed, then a 3-pointer, then an assist to Campbell made it a 40-24 game, and after a Central free throw Stewart had two assists and a coast-to-coast drive with a defensive rebound that built a 22-point lead.
"Zoe did an amazing job of distributing the ball," coach Millington pointed out, and most of the fourth quarter allowed Patriot reserves to get their feet wet.
Preslee Michael added 15 points and Gilbert 11 for North, with Campbell grabbing 10 rebounds. Lauren Nalley had a 10-point fourth quarter to lead Central with 16 points and Thomas scored nine and had a game-high 14 rebounds.
"There are plenty of things to work on," coach Millington cautioned. "We didn't rebound terribly well."
The new coach promised a defensive emphasis this season, though, and the Bears shot poorly the entire game. The nine points Thomas scored were about half her usual output.
"It was [the Bears'] first game, just like ours," the North coach said. As far as Thomas was concerned, he added, "We tried to take away what she's really strong at.
"Defense and rebounding is all about effort," he continued, which brought Campbell — far from the biggest player on the court at a listed 5-foot-8 — into the conversation. "She'll go after the ball, and she's quick to the ball. She's one of those girls who do all the little things."
"I like to rebound. It's my favorite thing in playing basketball," Campbell said. "I feel like we played really good together; we all played as a team."
"We didn't want to lose our first game," said Preslee Michael. "When someone else [on our team] did something good, we were all congratulating them. Great teamwork."
The Patriots have two of the heavyweights on their schedule next weekend, going to Avon on Friday and hosting Martinsville next Saturday.
