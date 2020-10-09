Visiting Terre Haute North actually had the lead a minute or so longer than Indianapolis Chatard did Friday night in nonconference high school football.
Yes, the Indianapolis Chatard team that is one of the best in the state in any class, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, and a decisive winner over Class 6A’s second-ranked Merrillville a week earlier.
But the host Trojans put five consecutive scoring drives together, the first of them tying the score eight seconds before halftime, and finished with a 35-7 win.
“A tale of two halves,” Patriot coach Chris Barrett said afterwards. “Our guys did a good job preparing and were ready to go.”
That the Patriots were, taking the game’s opening kickoff and not giving the ball back for eight minutes and 18 plays. Jace Russell hit Deven Stillwell for a first down on 3rd-and 15, ran for 12 yards on a 4th-and-2 play, and eventually sneaked across the goal line with 4:04 left in the first quarter.
Best Patriot drive ever?
“We’ve had some good ones,” Barrett said, “but best of the year for sure … but the rest of the half we had terrible field position.”
Chatard’s first drive was a three-and-out, but the Trojans punted to the 6-yard line.
North had a three-and-out, but a bad shotgun snap, set up the home team’s next possession and the Trojans wound up four yards short on a 4th-and-goal from the North 28.
The Patriots escaped the shadow of their end zone after starting at the 4, thanks to a pass from Russell to Jaden Wayt, and a Chatard penalty on fourth down. A couple of penalties helped stopped the Trojans’ next possession, although again they left a punt at the 6-yard line. This time North could only get to 4th-and-1 and they punted. A fourth down completion by the Trojans kept the drive alive in the final seconds and set up a tying touchdown.
In the first half, the Patriot defense held the Trojans to just 99 total yards.
The second half kickoff took a couple of crazy bounces, but the Patriots couldn’t recover it. Twice in their first six second-half plays, the Trojans put the ball on the ground again, but again made the recoveries themselves.
“We didn’t make some plays in the second half that could have helped us out,” Barrett pointed out.
Chatard didn’t need any more help. The Trojans spent the last two quarters pounding the inside of North’s defense. Matthew Coons had runs of 57 and 50 yards to help out and the home team scored on drives of 70, 72, 97 and 72 yards to put the game away.
Not that the Patriots let up. Their only turnover, a fumble, gave the Trojans the ball at North’s 25, late in the fourth quarter, but North forced a missed field goal attempt.
“I’m proud of the way we prepared and the way we played – particularly in the first half,” Barrett said. “We got off to a great start, and that’s what it takes to beat a team like Chatard.”
Injuries cropped up throughout the game too. Damon Sturm, coming off a huge game at running back, carried twice and caught a screen pass for a first down, on that opening drive, but saw no action after that, and several other Patriots were dinged up.
“Losing Sturm made us one-dimensional offensively,” Barrett said. “Both our guards [Jimmy McDonald, Connor Howard] were injured on the same play defensively [Howard returned later] and [safety] Jack Daley hurt his ankle,” Barrett said.
North hosts Brebeuf next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.