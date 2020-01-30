Revenge is best served as a cold dish. That cold dish happened to be served by Terre Haute North's girls basketball team on Thursday and it was served in the form of a 57-41 win over Bloomington North in a Conference Indiana contest.
The Patriots avenged an overtime loss to Bloomington North last season and won their first Conference Indiana game of the season. Courtney Bullard led North with 14 points.
Terre Haute North took the lead late in the first quarter. The Patriots’ standout sophomore Zoe Stewart scored an impressive three pointer from deep making it 9-9 with 1:10 left in the first. The first quarter ended with a three-point shot from Terre Haute North Anslee Michael.
“We can take this motivation to go into sectionals and maybe get a win,” Terre Haute North's Preslee Michael stated after the game.
Preslee Michael scored a buzzer-beater three pointer before going into halftime in a defensive-minded second quarter. It was the difference between the two teams in the period as the Patriots had a 21-15 halftime lead. The Patriots made 10 three pointers together as a team.
After a defensive first half, the second-half was more offense-oriented. Coming out of halftime Zoe Stewart immediately stole the ball from Bloomington North’s offense and made a 2 pointer from deep. Stewart went 4-for-9 from the field and 1-for-3 from behind the arc. She finished the night with 10 points.
Terre Haute North senior Shaelynn Bell hit a three pointer to open the fourth quarter. Bell went 2-for-4 from the field and had 5 points.
“It’s really cool to get the win over them this year because we’ve worked hard as a team,” Preslee Michael said.
Terre Haute North’s next matchup will be on the road against Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday at 1:30 pm while Bloomington North won’t be on the floor again until Wednesday when they host Columbus North at 7:30 pm.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH (41) — Grooms 2-5 2-2 6, Urbanski 2-14 0-0 4, Barrow 1-3 0-0 2, Lillis 2-14 0-0 4, Goad 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 5-7 2-2 14, Trent 3-6 0-0 6, Nikola 1-1 0-0 2.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (57) — Stewart 4-9 0-0 10, A. Michael 4-9 2-2 11, Bullard 4-9 2-2 14, Saunders 2-2 0-0 4, Hart 2-5 0-0 6, P. Michael 7-13 1-2 16, Bell 2-4 0-0 5
Bloomington North=9=6=16=15=-=41
Terre Haute North=12=9=17=19=-=57
3-point goals- THN 10-19 (Stewart 1-3, A Michael 4-7, Hart 2-4, P Michael 2-4, Bell 1-1); BN 3-9 (Urbanski 0-4, Lillis 1-3, Thomas 2-2)
JV — Terre Haute North 40 (I’Jaynae Campbell 15); Bloomington North 16 (Stephanie Nicola 8)
Next — Terre Haute North (10-12, 1-4) is at Bedford North Lawrence at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday; Bloomington North (8-14, 1-4) hosts Columbus North on Wednesday.
