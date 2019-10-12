Kyle Baker beat his interviewer to the punch Saturday night.
"A different [Bloomington South] team than you saw the other night?" the Terre Haute North girls high school soccer coach asked rhetorically. "I figured it would be."
The 12th-ranked Panthers had slogged their way to a 1-0 win on Thursday over Bloomington North and a spot in the Class 3A Martinsville Sectional championship game opposite Baker's Patriots, a 7-0 winner over Martinsville in the other semifinal that night.
Saturday night there was no slogging, Bloomington South earning the championship with a 4-2 win over North.
The Panthers were quicker to the ball from the get-go, dominating play and preventing the Patriots from getting an attack started.
"They're big and physical — and fast," Baker said about the Panthers. "They are excellent at winning the first ball, and then the second ball.
"That wore on us early," the coach continued, "their physicality and the way they were winning the first and second balls. It was the difference in the game."
Bloomington opened the scoring 12 minutes into the match when Kira Kunzman put a free kick from beyond midfield into the top of the box, from where Kristen Ridner headed it home.
North got its first shot in the 16th minute, when a ball from Sasha Thompson — who was effectively nullified by a cluster of Panther defenders the entire match — got to Avery Pommier, who was wide from the left side.
Not long after that Ridner played a ball from the right side into the middle for Katie Majercak sent it home, and it was 2-0. In the 35th minute, Kunzman sent a corner kick in front of the goal and Mallory Ballou — who had subbed in just seconds earlier — touched it home for a 3-0 lead that held up until halftime.
"I felt like we just didn't come out," North's Ellie Price said after the match. "We showed up to the game too late."
The second half was an improvement, from a Patriot standpoint. Elisa Simoni took a pass from Price and got a shot off in the first minute, the Patriots earned a corner kick five minutes later, and North's pace was noticeably better.
But the Panthers weren't relaxing either, peppering eight shots in a little over 10 minutes, and in the 15th minute of the second period Ridner took advantage of a rebound for a 4-0 lead.
North finally scored with 19:25 left in the match, Thompson converting a penalty kick. The last Patriot score came with less than a second to play, a long shot from the right side by Korryn Shore.
The match ended the careers for several North seniors, at least three of whom — Thompson, Simoni and Lauren Keith — were starters as freshmen on the 2016 team that got to the final game of the semistate.
"The second half, we really worked for it," Keith said through tears after the match, "it just didn't come out in our favor . . . I've had some injuries my last two years, so playing for the sectional in my senior year, with my best friends, means a lot."
"It's a little bit disappointing," said Simoni, "but I'm proud of how my team played the second half and pulled it together. Unfortunately it was a little too late."
Price, still a junior, was her team's most consistent energy source Saturday night. Her inspiration, she said, came from a sectional loss her freshman year.
"My freshman year, the sectional [also against Bloomington South] petrified me," she said Saturday. "I wanted to make [the Panthers] know my name a little more."
"Obviously we'd love to play next week [at the Bloomington South Regional]," Baker said, "but this season has been successful. For all that we lost [from the 2018 team] we were almost a new team, and we were playing as good as we could at the end of the season.
"This is a great group. The thing I'll miss is not getting another week to work with them."
Bloomington South=3=1=—=4
Terre Haute North=0=2=—=2
BS — Kristen Ridner (Kira Kunzman), 28:00 1st
BS — Katie Majercak (Ridner), 22:41 1st
BS — Mallory Ballou (Kunzman), 5:26 1st
BS — Ridner, 25:03 2nd
THN — Sasha Thompson penalty kick, 19:25 2nd
THN — Korryn Shore (Macy Stuck), 0:00.3 2nd
Shots (on goal) — BS 40 (19), THN 11 (6).
Corner kicks — BS 6, THN 2.
Next — Bloomington South (16-2-1) hosts a Class 3A regional next Saturday. Terre Haute North finished 13-6-1.
