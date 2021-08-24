Terre Haute North threatened to blow longtime nemesis Bloomington South out the gym for one set of Conference Indiana high school volleyball Tuesday night.
The rest of the match was considerably less comfortable for the Patriots and their fans but — after surrendering the second set rather meekly — the home team took advantage of every opportunity it had and prevailed 25-9, 14-25, 26-24, 25-20.
"I'm really proud of [the Patriots] for not crumbling," coach Shelby Reed said after the match. "I hope we keep building on tonight's match. We haven't beaten Bloomington South very often."
North made it look easy for awhile. Sadie Egan started the first set with a six-point scoring run and her teammates passed well — "You can't play if you can't pass," said their coach, a defensive specialist at Terre Haute South and in college — and played brilliantly. The visiting Panthers got within 7-5 and 9-6, but the Patriots outscored them 13-2 to close out the set.
"Absolutely flawless," Reed said afterward. "I think they relaxed the second set, but this shows them just how good they can be."
The second set wasn't as one-sided on the scoreboard, but otherwise was very similar to the first one but with a different team in charge. Bloomington South went on a 7-0 run for a 12-6 lead and North was never closer than five points after that. An 8-2 finish had the momentum on Bloomington's side.
The third set, therefore, was going to be a crucial one, and things didn't go well for the Patriots for awhile. After scoring five straight points for a 9-5 lead, they allowed the Panthers to get the next seven — proving the adage about volleyball being a game of runs and momentum — and trailed most of the way. Trailing 20-15, North scored four straight points to build up some hope, but the Panthers were serving for set point at 24-21.
Freshman Ava Ellis found a hole with a kill, however, sending Sofia Granieri to the service line. She served out the match, getting two aces herself while North also scored on a block by Ellis and a kill by Julia Ross.
And in the fourth set, the Patriots benefitted from a couple of unlikely points — "hustle plays," is how Reed termed them.
After taking a quick 6-1 lead, North was clinging to a 7-4 advantage when Carly Mason and Ross scored back-to-back kills on desperation passes that fell on the other side of the net amid the Panther defenders. Momentum restored briefly, the Patriots build a 15-8 lead — but the Panthers kept coming.
Bloomington got within 16-13, then 18-16, but North got four straight points including kills by Ella Bell, Ellis and Ross. That lead proved insurmountable, and North won the match on a Panther service error.
North got a combined 30 assists from setters Egan and Mason, who often play at the same time — "Our setters are very scrappy, and they make things happen," Reed explained. Ross, meanwhile, led the team in digs while playing all the way around and also had 11 kills and three aces.
All three, Reed would be happy to point out, are sophomores.
