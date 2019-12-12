The Terre Haute North High School boys basketball team fell in its Thursday night matchup at Edgewood, losing 47-43.
The contest was a preview for fans of both schools of the opening round matchup of the First Financial Bank Wabash Valley Classic in less than two weeks. North coach Todd Woelfle hopes that his team will have made some corrections by the time that the rematch occurs.
“Give Edgewood credit, they were definitely a more disciplined basketball team tonight,” Woelfle said.
“We are making poor decisions with the basketball and taking poor shot selections. We need to get a lot better in the next few weeks if we want a chance to win [that rematch].”
The Patriots struggled to retain possessions early in the contest, giving up six turnovers to the Mustangs. Edgewood managed to take advantage of those opportunities, scoring a game-high 16 points behind two 3-point shots from sophomore Jace Utley.
Despite shooting 60 percent from the field in the opening period, Terre Haute North scored just six points, trailing by nine heading into the second quarter.
North cherished its possessions in the second period, making the most of open looks from the perimeter. Consecutive 3-point shots from senior Dalton Sturm trimmed the Patriot deficit to 15-14 before another from sophomore Mark Hankins gave them a 17-15 lead. Hankins led the team with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Edgewood dominated the final five minutes of the first half, outscoring North 9-2 to take a 24-19 lead at halftime.
The Mustangs continued to click offensively in the fourth quarter, running out of the gate on a 9-0 run with senior Cam Curtis and junior Coleman Sater leading the Edgewood unit. North junior Caden Mason scored on a driving layup to end the Patriot drought with 5:36 left in the fourth quarter.
The basket sparked the North team, which used the slight shift in momentum to cut its host’s lead to 39-33. North continued to battle as freshman Bryson Carpenter scored five points in the closing minutes to pull within 46-40. A deep 3 off of the hand of Mason with 15.8 seconds left cut the Mustang lead further but was not enough.
Edgewood scored 19 of its 47 points from the free-throw line on 30 attempts, while North made just four of its 12 attempts from the line.
“We are a better team when we start fast and when we go inside and attack the basket early,” Edgewood coach Matt Wadsworth said.
“There is no doubt that he [coach Woelfle] is talking about that revenge factor in the locker room. That game on Dec. 26 will be very similar in nature. It will be physical.”
