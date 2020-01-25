Saturday night’s Conference Indiana high school basketball game against visiting Southport was pretty much going to determine if it was a good week or a bad week for Terre Haute North’s Patriots.
And when the visiting Cardinals outscored their hosts 32-17 over the last 11 minutes, leading to a 56-42 win, the Patriots were left looking for answers after going 1-2 over the past five days.
“Once again, I thought we played pretty well for three quarters,” North coach Todd Woelfle said afterward, “but this group has yet to put together a full 32 minutes of solid basketball.”
For the second straight night the Patriots were involved in a deliberately played game, although Saturday’s choice was theirs (Friday night’s was Clay City’s choice). And Saturday’s game had nine lead changes in its first 21 minutes.
The first dangerous sign for North came in the last two minutes of the first half, when the Cardinals scored its last six points to take a 22-19 lead into intermission.
“We have a small margin of error,” Woelfle said later, and any kind of run against a pretty good team is dangerous.
But the Patriots seemed to have recovered early in the third quarter. Baskets by Mahki Johnson and Mark Hankins — plus a couple of quick shots and two missed free throws by the Cardinals — had North back in front, and a trade of baskets had the home team ahead again on a basket by Dalton Sturm at the midpoint of the period.
But two of the three freshman starters for the visitors rose to the occasion at that point; 6-foot-6 Anthony Ball got a three-point play and A.J. Dancler followed with a 3-point shot.
Johnson hit a 3-pointer to bring North within 30-28 and scored on a breakaway layup to cut the lead to 33-30, and Sturm drove around the entire Cardinal defense for a reverse layup early in the fourth period that brought the Patriots within 37-32. Then the slowly widening Southport lead got completely out of hand with a 10-2 run.
“Turnovers [North had five in the fourth quarter, Southport four for the game] and mental mistakes are magnified when you play good teams,” Woelfle said later.
Dancler had a game-high 21 points and Ball had 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Cardinals, who also got 16 points, six rebounds and six assists from Brevin Jefferson, who is not a freshman.
Hankins led North with both 10 points and eight rebounds, while Sturm had nine points and seven boards and Johnson and Caden Mason — almost certainly the most productive Patriot per minute — scored seven each.
“Caden gave us some positive minutes off the bench,” Woelfle agreed later. “We need more of that from everyone.”
SOUTHPORT (56) — Lezon 1-3 0-0 2, Ball 6-10 1-4 13, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Dancler 8-15 3-4 21, Miller 1-4 0-0 2, Jefferson 4-9 6-9 16, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-42 FG, 10-17 FT, 56 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (42) — Hankins 4-8 0-0 10, Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Sturm 4-13 1-3 9, Gauer 1-9 1-2 4, Carpenter 1-4 0-0 3, Crosley 0-1 2-2 2, Mason 3-3 0-0 7, White 0-0 0-0 0, Frank 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-43 FG, 4-7 FT, 42 TP.
Southport 11 11 12 22 — 56
Terre Haute North 10 9 11 12 — 42
3-point shooting — Southport (Jefferson 2-3, Dancler 2-6, Miller 0-1), THN 6-24 (Hankins 2-4, Mason 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Carpenter 1-3, Gauer 1-9, Sturm 0-5). Total fouls — Southport 10, THN 16. Fouled out — Johnson. Turnovers — Southport 4, THN 11. Rebounds — Southport 28 (Ball 12), THN 30 (Hankins 8, Sturm 7, Johnson 3, Mason 3, Gauer 2, Crosley 2, White, Team 4). Assists — Southport 12 (Jefferson 6), THN 11 (Hankins 3, Johnson 3, Carpenter 3, Crosley, Mason). Steals — Southport 5 (Lezon 2, Jefferson 2), THN 2 (Johnson, Carpenter). Blocks — Southport 0, THN 3 (Hankins, Sturm, Gauer).
JV — Terre Haute North 47 (Nas McNeal 19), Southport 43 (Donte McDonald 7, Latrell Williams 7).
Next — Terre Haute North (8-8, 1-3 Conference Indiana) plays next Saturday at Evansville North. Southport (7-8, 1-2) hosts Columbus North on Friday.
