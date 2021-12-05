Terre Haute North has had plenty of experience the past several years in looking for ways to overcome a height deficiency in boys high school basketball.
On Saturday night at Bedford, the visiting Patriots — finally with a little more size than in the past — found themselves in the opposite situation, and coach Jeff Hein's gritty little Bedford North Lawrence team made it tough on its visitors before the Patriots escaped with a 45-37 win.
"We've lost to [the Stars] four times in a row, two of those in overtime, and they beat us at our place last year," coach Todd Woelfle of the Patriots said after the game. "That was ugly, but I'd rather win ugly than lose."
"It was a great team win," said junior Isaac Ross. "It was a real tough, ugly game. We had to grind it out, possession by possession . . . I'm glad we won."
Isaac Ross was certainly one of the reasons for the win. He scored 13 points off the bench and made a defensive play that helped set up one of the game's key baskets.
North had spotted the Stars an early 3-0 lead, but each of the Ross twins hit from long range — Alex for the tie, Isaac for the lead — and the Patriots were never behind again. But Bedford had come back in the third quarter to tie the score 27-27, and after a go-ahead basket by Isaac Ross with 36 seconds left in the period, the Stars had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead going into the fourth quarter.
With the clock ticking down, BNL's Colton Staggs took the ball inside and put up a shot. Isaac Ross blocked it emphatically, the ball rolling to North's Damon Sturm, and Sturm passed crosscourt to Mark Hankins for a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Instead of a tie, North had a five-point lead entering the final eight minutes.
"I just came over to help where [Staggs] was driving," Isaac said later. "Apparently [that play] was big."
"That gave us some breathing room — at the time," Woelfle said.
Bedford got within 32-31 and 34-33 in the fourth quarter, but a 3-pointer by Isaac Ross stretched the lead to 37-33. The Stars got a basket, but Hankins answered with a three-point play. Then the Stars were forced to foul, they decided to foul the twins, and Alex and Isaac were 5 for 6 down the stretch.
"Give [Bedford's] kids a lot of credit. They play extremely hard," Woelfle said. "[This kind of game] was good for this group [of Patriots] going forward."
The game could have been more one-sided, because the Patriots had a chance to put their hosts in a big hole early. North led 11-4 after the first quarter, but had committed six turnovers — on the way to 15 for the game — that allowed the Stars to hang around and gain some traction.
"That's way too many turnovers in a low-possession game," Woelfle said afterward, "and a lot of it was guys trying to do too much. We need to do a better job recognizing time and score and what's going on in the game."
Hankins led all scorers with 18 points and Colin Frank had a game-high 10 rebounds for North. Staggs scored 12 and Trace Rynders 10 for the Stars.
