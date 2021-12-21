Patriots enjoy 63-18 win at West Vigo

The Terre Haute North High School wrestling team improved its record to 15-3 after a 63-18 victory Tuesday at West Vigo on Tuesday.
This was the Patriots' second win over the Vikings as they won 70-12 on Dec. 11 in the Northview invitational.
This match dropped West Vigo’s record to 1-5 overall. Although the Vikings were home this meet, they were coming off a loss and had not won since their first match. North went in with momentum as they haven’t a lost since late November.
The night started with the 182-pound weight class which ended with a Nicolas Sconce pin in the first round. This gave the Patriots a 6-0 lead to open the night. In the next match Sammy Saunders had a 7-1 lead on his opponent before using a reverse switch that led to the second pin of the night. Saunders pin gave North a 12-0 lead early in the match.
“We’ve seen them earlier in the year and momentum is big in high school wrestling,” said Patriots coach Beau Pingleton. “So for us to get out to that quick start definitely helped us as the match went on.”
At 220, Amar Gaffney earned an intense 6-4 victory over his opponent which increased the Patriots lead 16-0.
West Vigo earned its first pin in the 285 class when Region Hendricks quickly pinned his opponent in 31 seconds. This cut North’s lead down to 22-6.
“Our heavyweight match wrestled a lot better than last time we seen North,” said Vikings coach Brian Otte.
West Vigo then earned two pins in a row with a pin from Torie Buchanan and a pin from Cam Sparks in the 113 and 120 classes. These wins cut the Patriots lead to 24-18.
North responded with a pin from Kaden Medley using a cross-face cradle giving it a 30-18 lead. After Medley’s pin West Vigo forfeited the next three classes. This caused North to gain an insurmountable 48-18 lead.
“We want to learn how to put up points on our own,” said Pingleton. “There are always things you can learn from a win and we’ll see when we watch film.”
In the 152 class, Carter Hemrich earned a pin late in the match increasing their lead to 54-18. The 160 class resulted in a Landon Boland half-nelson that led to a pin in the first round. The final match of the night ended with a 14-8 win for Logan Wenzel.
“We wrestled better tonight then last time we wrestled them so we’re improving,” Otte explained. “Us having four guys out certainly didn’t help either.”
Terre Haute North 63, West Vigo 18
182 — Nicolas Sconce (TNN) pin. Rylan Hendricks 0:58.
195 — Samuel Saunders (THN) pin. Brock Higgins 1:02.
220 — Amar Gaffney (THN) dec. Preston Montgomery 6-4.
285 — Region Hendricks (WV) pin. Mason Tabor 0:31
106 — Hayden Tipton (THN) win by forfeit.
113 — Torie Buchannon (WV) pin. Cam Godsey 1:00.
120 — Caleb Sparks (WV) pin. Kim Winters 1:28.
126 — Kaden Medley (THN) pin. Cole Bell 1:12.
132 — Ethan Proffitt (THN) win by forfeit.
138 — Colby Gibson (THN) win by forfeit.
145 — Rylan LeBrun (THN) win by forfeit.
152 — James Hastings (THN) pin. Carter Hamrich 1:17.
160 — Landon Boland (THN) pin. Christian Price 1:22.
170 — Logan Wenzel (THN Jordan Krause) dec. 14-8.
Next — West Vigo (1-6 in dual matches) will compete in the North Montgomery duals next Tuesday.. Terre Haute North (15-3) will compete in Mooreseville Holiday Classic.
