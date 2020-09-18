A dramatic Conference Indiana high school football ending for host Terre Haute North came a second or so too soon Friday night.
After driving toward a potential tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter, only to lose the ball on downs, the Patriots got another chance when Bloomington North fumbled the ball away with less than two minutes to play.
Terre Haute North scored on a fourth-down pass with 54 seconds left, but that gave the Cougars enough time to kick a game-winning field goal at the buzzer for a 24-21 win.
Although they weren't rewarded with a win, the Patriots played a much, much better game than they had a week earlier in a loss at Terre Haute South.
"I'm really proud of our guys," coach Chris Barrett said. "They didn't hang their heads. We did have a four-hour film session Saturday [after the South game] and then we had a great week of practice . . . our guys got after it and our secondary played as well as it has since 2013 — a complete flip from last week without a doubt."
The defense gave up ground grudgingly and the Patriot offense — mostly quarterback Jace Russell — moved the ball well enough to pick up 19 first downs and average more than five yards per carry. Even late in the game, when forced to pass more than they normally would, the Patriots were dangerous.
But after Deven Stillwell wrapped up one his best games ever with the touchdown pass in the final minute, and freshman Jack Butwin was his usual self in kicking the tying extra point, the Cougars were able to go to work.
Did he think about a 2-point conversion try, Barrett was asked.
"That always enters your mind," he said, "but we're at home and hopefully we'll get it into overtime. On the road, I probably would have gone for 2."
Jack Dailey's kickoff after the tying score was bobbled inside the Cougar 20-yard line and a mad scramble ensued, but the visiting team got the ball, then benefitted from a pass interference call that got them 15 yards.
Coach Scott Bless got three big runs from tailback Cody Mikulich and had enough timeouts left to use one with 1.1 seconds left and the ball at the Patriots' 19-yard line. Kyle Trilling had just enough leg to send the visitors home with a win.
Bloomington North had the ball most of the first quarter, stopped on downs at the 19-yard line after the opening kickoff, then forcing the Patriots into a three-and-out series. This time the Cougars drove 66 yards in 11 plays, quarterback Reece Lozano getting the final yard for a 7-0 lead with 3:08 left in the quarter.
The Patriots appeared to have the answer with a drive of their own, the big play a 20-yard completion from Russell to Jayson Cottrell. But on first-and-goal from the 5-yard line, Cooper Macy of the Cougars picked off a pass at the goal line.
Terre Haute North's next series, set up by a 20-yard punt, went better, and Russell scored on a 1-yard sneak with 5:54 remaining before halftime to cap a 55-yard, eight-play march. Bloomington North had the ball the rest of the half, but botched a field-goal attempt in the final seconds.
The home team got the second-half kickoff and a 43-yard return by Damon Sturm had the Patriots in Cougar territory immediately. Sturm was rewarded with the touchdown carry on a six-play drive, but the Patriots had a 14-7 lead.
Right back came the Cougars, 58 yards in 11 plays, and the scored was tied with 4:22 left in the third quarter. Bloomington North then took the lead with 3:13 left in the game on a 67-yard drive set up by a 30-yard completion from Lozano to Bailen Murphy.
Big catches by Stillwell, who caught seven balls for 73 yards, gave the Patriots first downs in their desperation drive, but then four passes in a row misfired.
There was new life seconds later, however, when Keegan Collins jumped on a fumble for the Cougars' only turnover of the game. Russell hit Donavin Cherry for a 16-yard gain, ran for 11 yards himself, then found Stillwell for the tying score.
"We lost a really tough game but it was a really well played game," Barrett said. "Bloomington North is a very good team, extremely well coached . . . but this game got our confidence back for the rest of the season."
Bloomington North 24, Terre Haute North 21
Bloomington North=7=0=7=10=—=24
Terre Haute North=0=7=7=7=—=21
BN — Reece Lozano 1 run (Kyle Trilling kick), 3:08 1st
THN — Jace Russell 1 run (Jack Butwin kick), 5:54 2nd
THN — Damon Sturm 6 run (Butwin kick), 9:05 3rd
BN — Aiden Stainfeldt 7 pass from Lozano (Trilling kick), 4:22 3rd
BN — Lozano 2 run (Trilling kick), 3:13 4th
THN — Deven Stillwell 15 pass from Russell (Butwin kick), 0:54 4th
BN — Trilling 36 FG, 0:00 4th
=BN=THN
First downs=25=19
Rushes-yards=41-261=30-164
Passing yards=165=130
Comp-Att-Int=15-26-0=13-26-1
Return yards=11=9
Fumbles-lost=2-1=0-0
Punts-avg=2-26=2-36.5
Penalties-yards=10-77=6-55
Individual statistics
Rushing — BN: Cody Mikulich 23-162, Lozano 17-100, Cayden Riester 1-minus 1. THN: Russell 22-131, Sturm 6-34, Donavin Cherry 1-1, Team 1-minus 2.
Passing — BN: Lozano 15-26-0, 165 yards. THN: Russell 13-26-1, 130.
Receiving — BN: Aaron Steinfeldt 6-83, Bailen Murphy 6-46, Mikulich 2-29, Ai.Steinfeldt 1-7. THN: Stillwell 7-73, Cherry 2-20, Sturm 2-12, Jayson Cottrell 1-20, Eli Moody 1-5.
Next — Terre Haute North (2-3, 0-3 Conference Indiana) plays next Friday at Columbus North. Bloomington North (3-2, 2-1) hosts New Albany that night.
