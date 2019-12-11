Wrestling is a no-nonsense sport and at West Vigo? They don’t need bells and whistles at the Green Dome.
One fluorescent light is all that’s needed. The light is suspended 15 feet directly above the center circle, spreading its harsh light over the black mat and little else. It gave the match a noir fight film feel to it more so than a high school sporting event.
Out of the shadow and light, emerged Terre Haute North in the dual meet Wednesday. In a highly competitive and very well-attended match, the Patriots slipped past the Vikings 34-32. North clinched the win in the final match of the night as Jazz Brown earned a pin at 285 pounds.
“I knew it was going to be like that with a lot of 50-50 matches. I knew it would be a great crowd and a great atmosphere to learn from,” North coach Beau Pingleton said. “If you would have told me all of the hypotheticals that would have happened? I would have never guessed what happened tonight.”
The match was decided by the slimmest of margins. Brown earned the clincher at 285, but the key match may have been at 132 pounds. North’s Ty Crews was tied with West Vigo’s Seth Rohrbach as regulation time was running out. However, Crews managed to turn over Rohrbach with two seconds left to earn the two points that won him his match and later provided the winning margin for the 4-3 Patriots.
Then again, West Vigo (0-2) had its share of derring-do too. At 220, extra time was needed between West Vigo’s Payton Bell and North’s Francisco Franco. It was still 4-4 after the first extra period, but Bell was able to gain two key points to earn the overtime match win.
At the time, it put West Vigo up 32-28, requiring Brown to pin Braxton Elkins to give the Patriots the victory.
Brown wasted little time getting the job done. He would pin Elkins in 34 seconds.
“My mindset was to get this win for my team. We needed to prove we’re not a lower school than anyone else,” said Brown, who was asked what move he was looking for in the clincher. “I was looking for a double-leg blast. I kind of succeeded, but I kind of didn’t, but I got there.”
There were several competitive matches throughout as the lead changed hands seven times overall. The biggest turnaround was executed by West Vigo’s Logan Gussler at 120. Down 8-2 to North’s Ethan Proffitt, Gassler suddenly got Proffitt in a headlock, was able to execute a pair of takedowns and earned a pin at 5:21.
In the next match, West Vigo’s Keith Holder had a similar close win as he came from behind to edge North’s Gage Cohen-Cook 8-7.
Easily the most action-packed match came at 160 between North’s Samuel Saunders and West Vigo’s Anthony Rubinacci. In the second round, Saunders charged at Rubinacci and the Viking wrestler was hit in the head. The action left the circle and Rubinacci was eventually tended to for a possible concussion. He continued, and in the third round, the match found its way to the West Vigo match as the pair tried to escape each other’s grasp. Saunders emerged as the winner in the emotional match with a pin (and a flex for the crowd) at 5:06.
Rubinacci was one of two West Vigo seniors – Rohrbach was the other – who couldn’t earn points.
“That hurt, but there was a lot of positive to be gained from the matches we won. We’ll be back and we’ll see them again on Saturday,” West Vigo coach Scott Rohrbach said.
Pins were recorded by Brown, Saunders, Collier Schell and Landon Boland for the Patriots. The Vikings got pins from Gussler, Johnathan Otte and Levi Saude. West Vigo’s Jarrell Sholar also earned a match-ending 16-0 win at 152.
Both teams will be back at it in the Northview Invitational on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.