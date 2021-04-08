Matt Gauer made his first start of the season a good one, and his Terre Haute North teammates had a good day offensively.
That combination was deadly for visiting West Vigo on Thursday, Class 3A’s fourth-ranked Vikings falling 10-0 in five innings while the Patriots won their fourth straight game.
Gauer allowed just three hits in five innings — two of them not particularly well struck — and struck out seven while walking just one and throwing just 68 pitches in those five frames.
“My arm felt really good,” the Indiana State-bound senior said after the game. “[Catcher] Will [Egger] did a great job behind the plate . . . and coach [Scott] Lawson tells me what to do and I throw it, and hopefully it’s a strike.”
“I’m proud of [Gauer],” Lawson said. “He was able to throw multiple pitches for strikes, and when he can do that he can have nights like these.”
North got on top with five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Jace Ross led off with a walk, Jayson Cottrell got a one-out infield hit, Seth Tetidrick singled to load the bases, Alex Karr singled for two runs and Cade Moore tripled for two more. Moore scored on an infield out.
West Vigo’s biggest threat came in the top of the third.
That’s when Peyton Clerk dropped a soft flyball into short right field and Dilun King got an infield single, his second hit of the game. But Carter Murphy, maybe the biggest threat in the Viking lineup, hit a smash hard enough that Moore and Tyler Will were able to turn an inning-ending double play.
Ross hit a one-out single in the bottom of the third and came around on a walk, a bunt by Cottrell and a wild pitch.
King pitched around two Patriot hits in the fourth, but in the bottom of the fifth Ross started another rally with a leadoff double. Reece Bradley pinch-hit for Gauer and came through with an RBI single, Tetidrick walked, Karr singled for his third RBI of the game, a wild pitch made it 9-0 and Caden Mason finished the 89-minute game with a run-scoring single.
Lawson was pleased with the approach at the plate his team had just demonstrated.
“A lot of this game is played between the ears,” the coach said. “If we’re good between the ears, we’ve got a chance.”
From the other dugout, “We’ve been better,” said coach Culley DeGroote of West Vigo. “Tip your cap. [The Patriots] played well and they’re off to a good start. They’ve got a senior class they’re excited about, and you can see why.”
West Vigo’s senior class has just two players, and Thursday’s starters included four sophomores and a freshman.
“To be 3-1 after playing four good teams with no home games? I’ll take it,” DeGroote added. “We’ll learn from [this game], move on and be better for it.”
Lawson hopes his team also gets better as a result of Thursday’s game.
“When you play a good program like West Vigo, I would hope we can get some confidence off [the win],” he said, “without being satisfied.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.