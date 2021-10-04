Host Terre Haute North seized the advantage over Martinsville after a late first-half goal in Class 3A boys soccer sectional play Monday night.
Unfortunately, however, the Patriots were unable to build on that lead despite many chances, and the Artesians got two second-half goals to advance with a 2-1 win.
Martinsville plays Bloomington North in the first of two semifinal matches on Wednesday. Tuesday first-round games are Northview against Bedford North Lawrence at 5:30 p.m., followed by Terre Haute South against Bloomington South, with those two winners moving on to the second semifinal match Wednesday.
"We started out kind of slow," North coach Tony Guevara said after Monday's match, "but once Will [Anders] got that goal it turned the momentum for us and we started winning the 1v1 balls."
Martinsville had a slight edge in play for about 25 minutes at the start of the match, but goalkeeper Ridge Holder was up to the task, and in the 26th minute the Patriots were awarded a corner kick.
No shot resulted, but the Artesians didn't clear the ball either. Anders came up with it, dribbled from the left side to the top of the box and launched a shot that made it inside the right post. North had the lead and, as its coach said, the momentum.
The Patriots were the stronger team the rest of the first half and applied constant pressure at the start of the second half with Anders, Nicola Baiguini and Henry Ahmed usually involved. But the score remained 1-0.
"[Martinsville's] goalie [Jack Wolff] made a lot of great saves and kept his team in the game," Guevara said later.
In the 17th minute the Artesians had finally gotten the ball in their offensive end, and a Patriot foul gave defender Ethan Haenlein a free kick. Martinsville got one shot that hit the crossbar, a rebound that was saved by a diving Holder, but then a second rebound tapped in by freshman Landon Heath. Now it was 1-1.
"We were right in there [defending], but we kind of got bunched up and somehow the ball went in the goal," is how Guevara described the tying shot.
The Patriots had some chances to take the lead, the best one by Baiguini that was somehow saved by Wolff in the 23rd minute. And in the 17th minute, another Patriot foul gave Haenlein another free kick, this from closer range, and he got the ball past the Patriot wall and into the left corner of the net for a 2-1 Martinsville lead.
"He made a lot of great plays," Guevara said of Haenlein.
North's best chance for an equalizer came less than two minutes later, when Anders hit the crossbar. But that was North's last good chance.
It was a disappointing end to the Patriots' season, and the disappointment was about more than just Monday night.
"The last month we've dealt with a lot of injuries," Guevara said, noting that Anders and Jack Butwin were just returning from injury and two regulars were still unavailable. "I'm very proud of the guys who were not getting minutes early who stepped up.
"These kids never gave up; they always fought," the coach concluded. "I've been blessed with the boys I've got on my team. I love 'em all."
Terre Haute North=1=0=—=1
Martinsville=0=2=—=2
THN — Will Anders, 13:51 1st
M — Landon Heath, 23:26 2nd
M — Ethan Haenlein free kick, 14:50 2nd
Shots (on goal) — THN 20 (8), Martinsville 20 (8)
Corner kicks — THN 3, Martinsville 3
Next — Martinsville (8-9) plays Bloomington North at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Terre Haute North finished 6-11.
