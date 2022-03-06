Host Terre Haute North fought off a spirited Avon comeback led by perhaps the best high school athlete in the state Saturday night, scoring the game's last five points in a 49-43 victory for the Class 4A sectional championship game on Jim Jones Court.
It was the first sectional title since back-to-back wins in 2011 and 2012 for the Patriots, who play Indianapolis Cathedral next Saturday at the Class 4A Southport Regional.
With their home-court advantage nullified by the toughest draw in the tournament, the Patriots had fought hard to eliminate Mooresville and Brownsburg -- both of which had entered postseason play with more reputation and a better record than the Orioles had. And when North got off to a 16-5 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the first half, there seemed to be potential for an easier victory.
Crishon McCray had other ideas.
Avon's 5-foot-11 point guard, a Kent State football recruit with approximately a 45-inch vertical jump, scored 13 third-quarter points, most on acrobatic trips leading to twisting layups, and the Orioles actually had the lead twice before North's Chris Owens had a free throw and a steal leading to a three-point play to put North back up 33-30 at the third stop.
Then McCray stole the ball five times early in the fourth quarter, although he and his team didn't convert enough of those extra possessions into points. And seven fourth-quarter points by Damon Sturm -- "Different players step up at different times," the usually low-scoring Patriot guard said with a smile after the game -- kept Avon from ever regaining the lead.
"That's been the story of this team all year," coach Todd Woelfle said after the game. "Togetherness, being great teammates and caring about each other. I think that carries over to the court, and that's one of the reasons [the Patriots] earned a sectional championship tonight."
Avon got the last five points of the second quarter, and then McCray went into highlight-reel mode. He had seven of his team's nine points as the Orioles got within 21-19 and then, after two baskets by Sturm, had two baskets and an assist as Avon scored eight straight points for a 27-25 lead.
Sturm and McCray traded baskets before Owens hit one of two free throws, then followed that with his three-point steal. Avon hit a free throw, but Mark Hankins scored from the lane in the final seconds of the quarter.
McCray stole the ball and hit two free throws to start the fourth quarter, then stole the ball and went 1 for 2 at the line. Sturm scored, but two more McCray steals led to two more 1-for-2 foul line performances and a 35-35 tie. Then Sturm scored four more points to put North ahead for good.
"I was surprised," Sturm admitted when considering his 15-point performance. "[The Orioles] were face-guarding other players, so that left the lanes open for driving. Woelfle made sure to set us up good for winning."
After two free throws -- by McCray, of course -- made it 39-37, North got the next five points at the foul line (four of them by Ethan Scott). Avon was within one at 44-43 with 27.3 seconds left, but Owens hit two free throws and Hankins added three more. Avon was just 2 for 13 from the field in the final period and shot less than 30% for the game.
For the third straight game the Patriots were very deliberate on offense. "Tonight we were having a tough time getting into some of our stuff," Woelfle explained. "[McCray] was making everything hard."
Hankins had 17 points and a game-high nine rebounds for North, with Sturm adding his 15 and the new post duo of Scott and Jaden Wayt combining for nine points and nine rebounds.
"I knew I had big shoes to fill," Scott said when asked about ascending to the starting lineup after a season-ending injury to senior Colin Frank, "but [Frank's] leadership was still there. He coached me through every practice." Frank was also the first Patriot to climb the ladder with scissors afterward.
McCray had 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and nine steals for Avon, while Jordan Lomax -- coming off the bench as a defensive specialist -- scored 10.
Hankins said after the game that the night had been "spectacular. I can't put it into words, but it's amazing. You work your whole life for something like this."
"It was unreal," Bryson Carpenter agreed. "You work so hard for something like the Indiana state tournament, and to complete step one feels great."
"It happens every six years: you get to play at home for the sectionals. And to win? I can't put it into words," Scott added.
"I am so proud of this group," Woelfle concluded. "They fought adversity, different kids stepped up at different times . . . a great win for our program."
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (49) -- Hankins 4-7 6-8 17, A.Ross 0-3 0-0 0, Scott 1-3 5-7 7, Carpenter 0-2 2-2 2, Sturm 6-9 3-4 15, Wayt 1-2 0-0 2, I.Ross 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 1-1 4-6 6, Higham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-28 FG, 20-27 FT, 49 TP.
AVON (43) -- Eck 1-7 4-5 6, Walker 1-3 0-0 3, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, McCray 7-22 7-10 21, Pepper 1-1 0-0 2, Lomax 3-7 3-4 10, Collier 0-4 1-2 1, Chavis 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-45 FG, 15-20 FT, 43 TP.
Terre Haute North=8=8=17=16=--=49
Avon=0=10=20=13=--=43
3-point shooting -- THN 3-10 (Hankins 3-5, Scott 0-1, Sturm 0-1, Wayt 0-1, A.Ross 0-2), Avon 2-13 (Walker 1-3, Lomax 1-4, Gray 0-1, Collier 0-1, McCray 0-4). Total fouls -- THN 16, Avon 18. Fouled out -- none. Turnovers -- THN 13, Avon 4. Rebounds -- THN 34 (Hankins 9, Wayt 5, Scott 4, Sturm 4, Carpenter 3, Owens 3, I.Ross 2, Team 4), Avon 25 (Eck 6). Assists -- THN 6 (Carpenter 4, Sturm 2), Avon 3 (McCray 3). Steals -- THN 3 (A.Ross, Carpenter, Owens), Avon 9 (McCray 9). Blocks -- THN 0, Avon 2 (McCray, Collier).
Next -- Terre Haute North (23-4) plays Indianapolis Cathedral next Saturday at the Class 4A Southport Regional. Avon finished 9-16.
