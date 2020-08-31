A high school volleyball practice plan translated itself into a game-winning course of action Monday night at Sullivan, where visiting Terre Haute North dominated at the net and defeated the host Golden Arrows in three sets.
"We've been working on blocking a lot, and it definitely showed tonight," coach Shelby Reed of the Patriots said after her team's 25-16, 25-15, 27-25 decision, during which the home team was kept in check by the work of Chloe Southard, Ella Bell and Ellie Staggs up front while Braxton Shelton and Julia Ross hit from the outside.
Sullivan got the first two points of the first set and the first three of the second, but each time the Patriots reversed momentum quickly.
It was Southard who did so in the first set, getting a pair of blocks as North scored five points in a row, then getting back-to-back aces when she stepped to the service line moments later. Those serves put the visitors ahead 8-3 and the lead grew to 14-5 before the Arrows rallied.
It was the second set that hurt worse for the Arrows, however. After taking a 3-0 lead, Genevieve Vandergriff getting a block and Elly Hamilton a kill, Sullivan lost its serve on a tip by Southard, then committed four straight errors in a run that put North ahead to stay. The Arrows also had three errors as Southard went on another service run that built a 10-4 lead for North, and although the home team crept back within 12-10, 14-11 and 16-12, its opportunity had been lost.
Or had it? After falling behind 6-1 in the third set, Sullivan rallied again. The Arrows caught the Patriots at 8-8 and 10-10 and were within 22-20 when Kendal Edmondson smashed a kill off a Patriot block to get her team within a point. Three more points followed, Edmondson getting another vicious kill to give the home team its first late lead of the match.
But at 22-24, it was North's turn to rally. A tip by Bell and a spike off a Sullivan block by Grace Krawiec tied the set, it was tied again at 25, and then Shelton had a kill and Staggs a block to put the match away.
"Our passing got a little bit shaky toward the end," Reed said. "Once we got serve-receive going, we were able to get rolling again."
"We're still working on things," said coach Kim Pinnick of Sullivan. "This is probably our second night with a full team, and our first night with a libero . . . we're working out a lot of kinks at this point."
Sullivan's key player is setter Madalyn Rinck, in her fourth year as a regular, and she made a few eye-opening plays during the match — some of them when her teammates couldn't get her the ball in a good spot.
"We struggle a little bit getting our pass," Pinnick acknowledged. "We were all over the court tonight."
Terre Haute North=25=25=27
Sullivan=16=15=25
Highlights — For North, Morgan Adams had 7 digs, 14 points and 3 aces; Chloe Southard 6 blocks, 3 kills, 2 digs, 9 points and 3 aces; Keely Davis 9 digs, an assist, 7 points and an ace; Peyton Ferency 6 digs, 6 points and an ace; Sadie Egan 5 assists, a dig, 6 points and an ace; Carly Mason and Victoria Elden 11 assists and a point each; Ella Bell 6 blocks and 5 kills; Ellie Staggs 4 kills and 4 blocks; Braxton Shelton and Julia Ross 7 kills each; and Grace Krawiec 3 kills.
For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 16 assists, 6 digs, 2 blocks, a kill, 7 points and 2 aces; Parker Mischler 10 digs, 3 kills, an assist and 3 points; Korinne Gofourth 8 digs, a kill and 6 points; Kennedy Wagaman 6 kills, 3 digs and 5 points; Annie Smith 5 digs and 3 assists; Allison Pelfrey 7 digs; Kendal Edmondson 6 kills and a block; Genevieve Vandergriff 2 kills, 2 blocks and 2 points; Elly Hamilton 3 kills and a dig; and Mallory Pike a dig, a point and an ace.
JV — Terre Haute North won 25-18, 17-25, 15-12.
Next — Terre Haute North (7-4) hosts Terre Haute South on Wednesday. Sullivan (6-3) travels to Terre Haute South today.
